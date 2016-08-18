Hyperfox - HTTP/HTTPS Traffic Interceptor



Hyperfox is an open source security tool for proxying and recording HTTP and HTTPs communications on a LAN. It is written in the Go programming language.

It is capable of forging SSL certificates on the fly using a root CA certificate and its corresponding key (both provided by the user). If the target machine recognizes the root CA as trusted, then HTTPs traffic can be successfully intercepted and recorded.





Hyperfox saves captured data to a SQLite database for later inspection and also provides a web interface for watching live traffic and downloading wire formatted messages.