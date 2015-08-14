Faraday - Collaborative Penetration Test and Vulnerability Management Platform

It is designed for distributing, indexing, and analyzing the data generated during a security audit.

Acunetix (REPORT) (XML)

Amap (CONSOLE)

Arachni (REPORT, CONSOLE) (XML)

arp-scan (CONSOLE)

BeEF (API)

Burp, BurpPro (REPORT, API) (XML)

Core Impact, Core Impact (REPORT) (XML)

Dig (CONSOLE)

Dirb (CONSOLE)

Dnsenum (CONSOLE)

Dnsmap (CONSOLE)

Dnsrecon (CONSOLE)

Dnswalk (CONSOLE)

evilgrade (API)

Fierce (CONSOLE)

Fruitywifi (API)

ftp (CONSOLE)

Goohost (CONSOLE)

hping3 (CONSOLE)

Hydra (CONSOLE) (XML)

Immunity Canvas (API)

Listurls (CONSOLE)

Maltego (REPORT)

masscan (REPORT, CONSOLE) (XML)

Medusa (CONSOLE)

Metagoofil (CONSOLE)

Metasploit, (REPORT, API) (XML) XML report

Ndiff (REPORT, CONSOLE)

Nessus, (REPORT) (XML .nessus)

Netcat (CONSOLE)

Netdiscover (CONSOLE)

Netsparker (REPORT) (XML)

Nexpose, Nexpose Enterprise, (REPORT) (simple XML, XML Export plugin (2.0))

Nikto (REPORT, CONSOLE) (XML)

Nmap (REPORT, CONSOLE) (XML)

Openvas (REPORT) (XML)

PasteAnalyzer (CONSOLE)

Peeping Tom (CONSOLE)

ping (CONSOLE)

propecia (CONSOLE)

Qualysguard (REPORT) (XML)

Retina (REPORT) (XML)

Reverseraider (CONSOLE)

Sentinel (API)

Shodan (API)

Skipfish (CONSOLE)

Sqlmap (CONSOLE)

SSHdefaultscan (CONSOLE)

SSLcheck (CONSOLE)

Telnet (CONSOLE)

Theharvester (CONSOLE)

Traceroute (CONSOLE)

W3af (REPORT) (XML)

Wapiti (CONSOLE)

Wcscan (CONSOLE)

Webfuzzer (CONSOLE)

whois (CONSOLE)

WPScan (CONSOLE)

X1, Onapsis (REPORT) (XML)

Zap (REPORT) (XML)

There are three Plugin types:plugins which intercept and interpret the output of the tools you execute,plugins which allows you to import previously generated XMLs, andplugins which access Faraday's API or allow Faraday to connect to external APIs and databases.However, these are not mutually exclusive, meaning that some tools have more than one Plugin to process their output. For example, Nmap has a Console plugin which allows you to run it directly from ZSH, but it also has a Report one, in order to import scans that were run outside of Faraday.