Dshell - Network Forensic Analysis Framework

Installation

Install all of the necessary Python modules listed above. Many of them are available via pip and/or apt-get. Pygeoip is not yet available as a package and must be installed with pip or manually.

sudo apt-get install python-crypto python-dpkt python-ipy python-pypcap

sudo pip install pygeoip

Configure pygeoip by moving the MaxMind data files (GeoIP.dat, GeoIPv6.dat, GeoIPASNum.dat, GeoIPASNumv6.dat) to <install-location>/share/GeoIP/





Run make. This will build Dshell.





Run ./dshell. This is Dshell. If you get a Dshell> prompt, you're good to go!