D-Link Password Decryptor - Tool for Recovering Passwords from D-Link Modems/Routers

8:03 PM , , , ,
D-Link Password Decryptor - Tool for Recovering Passwords from D-Link Modems/Routers

D-Link Password Decryptor is a free program that allows you to instantly recover the Login Password of D-Link modem/router.

It supports dual mode of password recovery. You can either enter the encrypted D-link password directly or specify the D-Link Modem's backup configuration file. 

 Note: This program is only tested with a limited number of D-Link modems.


How To Use D-Link Password Decryptor

First, download D-Link Password Decryptor onto your computer. Then install it.

[Download links are at the end of this article]

 Open it, you will see a window as shown below.

DLink Password Decryptor Encrypted Password Screenshot

To decrypt the password from the encrypted version, select "Encrypted Password" option, and then paste the encrypted password in the "D-Link Encrypted Password" field, and then click on the "Decrypt Password" button.

DLink Password Decryptor D-Link Backup Config File Screenshot

To recover password from a D-Link backup configuration file, select "D-Link Backup Config File" option and then select the D-Link modem/router configuration file or just drag and drop onto the window, and then click on "Decrypt Password" button.

The decrypted password will display in the "Decrypted Password" field.


D-Link Password Decryptor(link1)

D-Link Password Decryptor(link2)


Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.