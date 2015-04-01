D-Link Password Decryptor - Tool for Recovering Passwords from D-Link Modems/Routers

D-Link Password Decryptor is a free program that allows you to instantly recover the Login Password of D-Link modem/router.

It supports dual mode of password recovery. You can either enter the encrypted D-link password directly or specify the D-Link Modem's backup configuration file.





Note:

How To Use D-Link Password Decryptor

To decrypt the password from the encrypted version, select "Encrypted Password" option, and then paste the encrypted password in the "D-Link Encrypted Password" field, and then click on the "Decrypt Password" button.

To recover password from a D-Link backup configuration file, select "D-Link Backup Config File" option and then select the D-Link modem/router configuration file or just drag and drop onto the window, and then click on "Decrypt Password" button.





