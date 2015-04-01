D-Link Password Decryptor - Tool for Recovering Passwords from D-Link Modems/Routers
D-Link Password Decryptor is a free program that allows you to instantly recover the Login Password of D-Link modem/router.
It supports dual mode of password recovery. You can either enter the encrypted D-link password directly or specify the D-Link Modem's backup configuration file.
Note: This program is only tested with a limited number of D-Link modems.
How To Use D-Link Password DecryptorFirst, download D-Link Password Decryptor onto your computer. Then install it.
[Download links are at the end of this article]
Open it, you will see a window as shown below.
To decrypt the password from the encrypted version, select "Encrypted Password" option, and then paste the encrypted password in the "D-Link Encrypted Password" field, and then click on the "Decrypt Password" button.
To recover password from a D-Link backup configuration file, select "D-Link Backup Config File" option and then select the D-Link modem/router configuration file or just drag and drop onto the window, and then click on "Decrypt Password" button.
The decrypted password will display in the "Decrypted Password" field.
