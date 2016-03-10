DAws - Advanced Web Shell

DAws - Advanced Web Shell

DAws is an advanced web shell with a lot of features.

There are multiple things that make DAws better than every Web Shell out there:
  • Bypasses Security Systems(IPS, WAFs, etc) like Suhosin(uses up to 20 PHP functions just to get a command executed).
  • Drops CGI Shells and communicate with them to bypass Security Systems.
  • Uses the SSH Authorized Keys method to bypass Security Systems.
  • Uses Shellshock in 2 methods to bypass Security Systems.
  • Is completely Post Based and uses a XOR Encryption based on a random key that gets generated with every new session + private base64 functions to bypass Security Systems.
  • Supports Windows and Linux.
  • Finds a writeable and readable directory and moves there if it's a web directory; DAws will output everything in that found directory.
  • Drops a php.ini and a .htaccess file that clears all disablers incase "suphp" was installed.
  • Has an advanced File Manager.
  • Everything is done automatically so there's nothing for the user to worry about.
  • Open Source.
  • and much more...



Download DAws

