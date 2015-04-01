DAMM - An Open Source Memory Analysis Tool
DAMM (Differential Analysis of Malware in Memory) is an open source memory analysis tool built on top of Volatility.
It is meant as a proving ground for interesting new techniques to be made available to the community. These techniques are an attempt to speed up the investigation process through data reduction and codifying some expert knowledge.
Features:
- ~30 Volatility plugins combined into ~20 DAMM plugins (e.g., pslist, psxview and other elements are combined into a 'processes' plugin)
- Can run multiple plugins in one invocation
- The option to store plugin results in SQLite databases for preservation or for "cached" analysis
- A filtering/type system that allows easily filtering on attributes like pids to see all information related to some process and exact or partial matching for strings, etc.
- The ability to show the differences between two databases of results for the same or similar machines and manipulate from the cmdline how the differencing operates
- The ability to warn on certain types of suspicious behavior
- Output for terminal, tsv or grepable
Usage:
usage: damm.py [-h] [-d DIR] [-p PLUGIN [PLUGIN ...]] [-f FILE] [-k KDBG] [--db DB] [--profile PROFILE] [--debug] [--info] [--tsv] [--grepable] [--filter FILTER] [--filtertype FILTERTYPE] [--diff BASELINE] [-u FIELD [FIELD ...]] [--warnings] [-q] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -d DIR Path to additional plugin directory -p PLUGIN [PLUGIN ...] Plugin(s) to run. For a list of options use --info -f FILE Memory image file to run plugin on -k KDBG KDBG address for the images (in hex) --db DB SQLite db file, for efficient input/output --profile PROFILE Volatility profile for the images (e.g. WinXPSP2x86) --debug Print debugging statements --info Print available volatility profiles, plugins --tsv Print screen formatted output. --grepable Print in grepable text format --filter FILTER Filter results on name:value pair, e.g., pid:42 --filtertype FILTERTYPE Filter match type; either "exact" or "partial", defaults to partial --diff BASELINE Diff the imageFile|db with this db file as a baseline -u FIELD [FIELD ...] Use the specified fields to determine uniqueness of memobjs when diffing --warnings Look for suspicious objects. -q Query the supplied db (via --db).
You might also like:
- fwknop - Single Packet Authorization
- Proxyp - Multithreaded Proxy Enumeration Utility
- PeStudio - Malware Initial Assessment Tool
- Hasher - Tool For Creating & Comparing Hashes
- NIELD - Network Interface Events Logging Daemon
- IgorWare Hasher - Tool For Verifying The Integrity Of Downloaded Files
- BlackArch Linux - Penetration Testing Distribution
- AIEngine - An Artificial Intelligent Intrusion Detection System Engine
- GoldenEye - Denial of Service (DoS) Attack Tool
- Simple Packet Sender - A Linux Packet Crafting Tool
- Malheur - Tool For Malware Analysis
- dotDefender - Web Application Firewall
- DirBuster - File & Directory Brute Forcing Tool
- FoxAnalysis - Firefox Internet History Analysis Tool
- DAVOSET - Tool For Performing DDoS Attacks Via Other Sites
- Router Password Kracker - Tool For Cracking Router/Modem/Website Passwords
- Memoryze - Memory Forensics Tool
- Xplico - Network Forensic Analysis Tool
- Srm - Command-line Tool For Deleting Files Permanently
- CIAT - Crypto Implementations Analysis Toolkit
Post a Comment