

Crowbar (formally known as Levye) is a python based brute forcing tool that can be used during penetration tests. It is developed to support protocols that are not currently supported by THC-Hydra and other popular brute forcing tools. Crowbar (formally known as Levye) is a python based brute forcing tool that can be used during penetration tests. It is developed to support protocols that are not currently supported byand other popular brute forcing tools.

Currently, Crowbar supports:

OpenVPN (-b openvpn)

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) with NLA support (-b rdp)

SSH private key authentication (-b sshkey)

VNC key authentication (-b vpn)

Installation

# apt-get -y install openvpn freerdp-x11 vncviewer

# git clone https://github.com/galkan/crowbar

Note:

Debian 7/8 & Kali 1/2 uses freerdp-x11 package.

package. Else you can try xfreerdp .

. Else you may need to compile & tweak freerdp

Usage:

# ./crowbar.py -b rdp -u DOMAIN\\gokhan alkan -c Aa123456 -s 10.68.35.150/32 2015-03-28 11:03:39 RDP-SUCCESS : 10.68.35.150:3389 - "DOMAIN\gokhan alkan":Aa123456,

# ./crowbar.py -b rdp -u gokhan alkan@ornek -c Aa123456 -s 10.68.35.150/32 2015-03-28 11:04:00 RDP-SUCCESS : 10.68.35.150:3389 - "gokhan alkan@DOMAIN":Aa123456,

Brute Forcing Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP):

RDP brute forcing a single IP address using a single username and a single password:

# ./crowbar.py -b rdp -s 192.168.2.182/32 -u admin -c Aa123456

RDP brute forcing a single IP address using username list file and a single password:

# ./crowbar.py -b rdp -s 192.168.2.211/32 -U /root/Desktop/userlist -c passw0rd

RDP brute forcing a single IP address using a single username and a password list:

# ./crowbar.py -b rdp -s 192.168.2.250/32 -u localuser -C /root/Desktop/passlist

RDP brute forcing a subnet using a username list and a password list in discovery mode:

# ./crowbar.py -b rdp -s 192.168.2.0/24 -U /root/Desktop/userlist -C /root/Desktop/passlist -d

Brute Forcing SSH Private Keys:

Below are a few examples which you have using Crowbar.

SSH key brute force attempt to a single IP address using a single username and a single private SSH key:

# ./crowbar.py -b sshkey -s 192.168.2.105/32 -u root -k /root/.ssh/id_rsa

Install all the dependencies:Then get latest version from GitHub:The RDP client package depends on your OS:: Target service. Crowbar supports:: Static password to login withfor passwords list: Run a tcp port scan (nmap) on the IP range () before trying to brute force. This will discover whether the target's port is open.: Enable debug mode: Shows a help menufor key files (for SSH or VNC)to store the log file (default isfor a OpenVPN configuration file: Thread countto store the successfully attempt(s) (default is: Port number (if the service is not on the default port): Enable quiet mode (only show successful logins): Target IP address/range (in CIDR notation)which is stores target IP addresses: Timeout value: Single usernamewhich stores the username list: Enable verbose mode (shows all the attempts)If you want to see all usage options, please use:If you want to use username including DOMAIN, please specify username like below. Backslash (\) is the escape character for python. So you have to use either of the following two formats:Below are a few examples of attacking RDP using Crowbar.