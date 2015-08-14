Commix (short for [comm]and [i]njection e[x]ploiter) is an automated tool that you can use to test web-based applications with the view to find bugs, errors or vulnerabilities related to command injection attacks. By using this tool, it is very easy to find and exploit a command injection vulnerability in a certain vulnerable parameter or HTTP header.



Requirements Python 2.6.x or 2.7.x

Linux/ Mac OS X/ Windows (experimental)

Installation



git clone https://github.com/commixproject/commix.git commix Download commix by cloning the Git repository:



Commix also comes as a plugin, on the following penetration testing frameworks:

TrustedSec's Penetration Testers Framework (PTF)

OWASP Offensive Web Testing Framework (OWTF)

CTF-Tools

PentestBox

PenBox

Katoolin

Aptive's Penetration Testing tools

Homebrew Tap - Pen Test Tools

Usage:

python commix.py [option(s)] Options: -h, --help Show help and exit. General: These options relate to general matters. -v VERBOSE Verbosity level (0-4, Default: 0). --install Install 'commix' to your system. --version Show version number and exit. --update Check for updates (apply if any) and exit. --output-dir=OUT.. Set custom output directory path. -s SESSION_FILE Load session from a stored (.sqlite) file. --flush-session Flush session files for current target. --ignore-session Ignore results stored in session file. -t TRAFFIC_FILE Log all HTTP traffic into a textual file. --batch Never ask for user input, use the default behaviour. --charset=CHARSET Force character encoding used for data retrieval. --check-internet Check internet connection before assessing the target. Target: This options has to be provided, to define the target URL. -u URL, --url=URL Target URL. --url-reload Reload target URL after command execution. -l LOGFILE Parse target from HTTP proxy log file. -m BULKFILE Scan multiple targets given in a textual file. -r REQUESTFILE Load HTTP request from a file. --crawl=CRAWLDEPTH Crawl the website starting from the target URL (1-2, Default: 0). -x SITEMAP_URL Parse target(s) from remote sitemap(.xml) file. Request: These options can be used to specify how to connect to the target URL. -d DATA, --data=.. Data string to be sent through POST. --host=HOST HTTP Host header. --referer=REFERER HTTP Referer header. --user-agent=AGENT HTTP User-Agent header. --random-agent Use a randomly selected HTTP User-Agent header. --param-del=PDEL Set character for splitting parameter values. --cookie=COOKIE HTTP Cookie header. --cookie-del=CDEL Set character for splitting cookie values. -H HEADER, --hea.. Extra header (e.g. 'X-Forwarded-For: 127.0.0.1'). --headers=HEADERS Extra headers (e.g. 'Accept-Language: fr

ETag: 123'). --proxy=PROXY Use a HTTP proxy (e.g. '127.0.0.1:8080'). --tor Use the Tor network. --tor-port=TOR_P.. Set Tor proxy port (Default: 8118). --tor-check Check to see if Tor is used properly. --auth-url=AUTH_.. Login panel URL. --auth-data=AUTH.. Login parameters and data. --auth-type=AUTH.. HTTP authentication type (e.g. 'Basic' or 'Digest'). --auth-cred=AUTH.. HTTP authentication credentials (e.g. 'admin:admin'). --ignore-401 Ignore HTTP error 401 (Unauthorized). --force-ssl Force usage of SSL/HTTPS. --ignore-redirects Ignore redirection attempts. --retries=RETRIES Retries when the connection timeouts (Default: 3). Enumeration: These options can be used to enumerate the target host. --all Retrieve everything. --current-user Retrieve current user name. --hostname Retrieve current hostname. --is-root Check if the current user have root privileges. --is-admin Check if the current user have admin privileges. --sys-info Retrieve system information. --users Retrieve system users. --passwords Retrieve system users password hashes. --privileges Retrieve system users privileges. --ps-version Retrieve PowerShell's version number. File access: These options can be used to access files on the target host. --file-read=FILE.. Read a file from the target host. --file-write=FIL.. Write to a file on the target host. --file-upload=FI.. Upload a file on the target host. --file-dest=FILE.. Host's absolute filepath to write and/or upload to. Modules: These options can be used increase the detection and/or injection capabilities. --icmp-exfil=IP_.. The 'ICMP exfiltration' injection module. (e.g. 'ip_src=192.168.178.1,ip_dst=192.168.178.3'). --dns-server=DNS.. The 'DNS exfiltration' injection module. (Domain name used for DNS exfiltration attack). --shellshock The 'shellshock' injection module. Injection: These options can be used to specify which parameters to inject and to provide custom injection payloads. -p TEST_PARAMETER Testable parameter(s). --skip=SKIP_PARA.. Skip testing for given parameter(s). --suffix=SUFFIX Injection payload suffix string. --prefix=PREFIX Injection payload prefix string. --technique=TECH Specify injection technique(s) to use. --skip-technique.. Specify injection technique(s) to skip. --maxlen=MAXLEN Set the max length of output for time-related injection techniques (Default: 10000 chars). --delay=DELAY Seconds to delay between each HTTP request. --time-sec=TIMESEC Seconds to delay the OS response (Default 1). --tmp-path=TMP_P.. Set the absolute path of web server's temp directory. --web-root=WEB_R.. Set the web server document root directory (e.g. '/var/www'). --alter-shell=AL.. Use an alternative os-shell (e.g. 'Python'). --os-cmd=OS_CMD Execute a single operating system command. --os=OS Force back-end operating system (e.g. 'Windows' or 'Unix'). --tamper=TAMPER Use given script(s) for tampering injection data. --msf-path=MSF_P.. Set a local path where metasploit is installed. --backticks Use backticks instead of "$()", for commands substitution. Detection: These options can be used to customize the detection phase. --level=LEVEL Level of tests to perform (1-3, Default: 1). --skip-calc Skip the mathematic calculation during the detection phase. --skip-empty Skip testing the parameter(s) with empty value(s). --failed-tries=F.. Set a number of failed injection tries, in file-based technique. Miscellaneous: --dependencies Check for third-party (non-core) dependencies. --purge-output Safely remove all content from output directory. --skip-waf Skip heuristic detection of WAF/IPS/IDS protection. --mobile Imitate smartphone through HTTP User-Agent header. --offline Work in offline mode. --wizard Simple wizard interface for beginner users. --disable-coloring Disable console output coloring.