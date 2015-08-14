CMSmap - Open Source CMS Scanner

CMSmap is an open source Python-based CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.

It supports WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal.

Installation

You can download the latest version of CMSmap by cloning the GitHub repository:
git clone https://github.com/Dionach/CMSmap.git

Usage:

CMSmap tool v0.6 - Simple CMS Scanner
Author: Mike Manzotti mike.manzotti@dionach.com
Usage: cmsmap.py -t <URL>
Targets:
	 -t, --target    target URL (e.g. 'https://example.com:8080/')
	 -f, --force     force scan (W)ordpress, (J)oomla or (D)rupal
	 -F, --fullscan  full scan using large plugin lists. False positives and slow!
	 -a, --agent     set custom user-agent
	 -T, --threads   number of threads (Default: 5)
	 -i, --input     scan multiple targets listed in a given text file
	 -o, --output    save output in a file
	 --noedb         enumerate plugins without searching exploits

Brute-Force:
	 -u, --usr       username or file
	 -p, --psw       password or file
	 --noxmlrpc      brute forcing WordPress without XML-RPC

Post Exploitation:
	 -k, --crack     password hashes file (Require hashcat installed. 
                         For WordPress and Joomla only)
	 -w, --wordlist  wordlist file

Others:
	 -v, --verbose   verbose mode (Default: false)
	 -U, --update    (C)MSmap, (W)ordpress plugins and themes, (J)oomla components, 
                         (D)rupal modules, (A)ll
	 -h, --help      show this help

Examples:
	 cmsmap.py -t https://example.com
	 cmsmap.py -t https://example.com -f W -F --noedb
	 cmsmap.py -t https://example.com -i targets.txt -o output.txt
	 cmsmap.py -t https://example.com -u admin -p passwords.txt
	 cmsmap.py -k hashes.txt -w passwords.txt


Download CMSmap

