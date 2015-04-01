CeWL - Custom Word List Generator



CeWL (pronounced "cool") is a ruby app which spiders a given URL to a specified depth, optionally following external links, and returns a list of words which can then be used for password crackers such as John the Ripper

It also has an associated command line app, FAB (Files Already Bagged) which uses the same metadata extraction techniques to create author/creator lists from already downloaded.





Installation

CeWL needs the RubyGems package to be installed along with the following gems:

nokogiri

mime-types

mini_exiftool

rubyzip

spider

These can be installed by running

bundle install

from the CeWL directory. The mini_exiftool gem also requires the exiftool application to be installed.