WPHardening - Fortify the Security Of Any WordPress Installation

Installation

$ pip install -r requirements.txt

Usage:

$ python wphardening.py -h __ _______ _ _ _ _ \ \ / / __ \| | | | | | (_) \ \ /\ / /| |__) | |__| | __ _ _ __ __| | ___ _ __ _ _ __ __ _ \ \/ \/ / | ___/| __ |/ _` | '__/ _` |/ _ \ '_ \| | '_ \ / _` | \ /\ / | | | | | | (_| | | | (_| | __/ | | | | | | | (_| | \/ \/ |_| |_| |_|\__,_|_| \__,_|\___|_| |_|_|_| |_|\__, | __/ | Fortify the security of any WordPress installation. |___/ Caceria de Spammers - http://www.caceriadespammers.com.ar Usage: python wphardening.py [options] Options: --version show program's version number and exit -h, --help show this help message and exit -v, --verbose Active verbose mode output results --update Check for WPHardening latest stable version Target: This option must be specified to modify the package WordPress. -d DIRECTORY, --dir=DIRECTORY **REQUIRED** - Working Directory. --load-conf=FILE Load file configuration. Hardening: Different tools to hardening WordPress. -c, --chmod Chmod 755 in directory and 644 in files. -r, --remove Remove files and directory. -b, --robots Create file robots.txt -f, --fingerprinting Deleted fingerprinting WordPress. -t, --timthumb Find the library TimThumb. --chown=user:group Changing file and directory owner. --wp-config Wizard generated wp-config.php --plugins Download Plugins Security. --proxy=PROXY Use a HTTP proxy to connect to the target url for --plugins and --wp-config. --indexes It deny you to display the contents of directories. --minify Compressing static file .css and .js --malware-scan Malware Scan in WordPress project. --6g-firewall 6G Firewall. --rest-api Disable REST API. Miscellaneous: -o FILE, --output=FILE Write log report to FILE.log

Examples:

Check a WordPress Project

$ python wphardening.py -d /home/path/to/wordpress -v

Change permissions

This option is to add the correct permissions to files and directories.

$ python wphardening.py -d /home/path/to/wordpress --chmod -v

Remove files that are not used

Part of the fortification of any system is to remove those files, directories or components required.

$ python wphardening.py -d /home/path/to/wordpress --remove -v

Create your robots.txt file

WordPress default does not incorporate the robots.txt file with this option poemos customize our robots.txt

$ python wphardening.py -d /home/path/to/wordpress --robots -v





Remove all fingerprinting and Version $ python wphardening.py -d /home/path/to/wordpress --fingerprinting -v





Check a TimThumb library $ python wphardening.py -d /home/path/to/wordpress --timthumb -v





Create Index file This file is created as a way to avoid sailing in a directory.

$ python wphardening.py -d /home/path/to/wordpress --indexes -v



Download Plugins security The following is a list of the most commonly used security plugins that you can download automatically: AntiVirus

Bad Behavior

Block Bad Queries

Exploit Scanner

Latch

NinjaFirewall

Simple History

Stream

WP Security Scan

WP-DBManager

WPS Hide Login $ python wphardening.py -d /home/path/to/wordpress --plugins





WPHardening is a tool to fortify the security of a WordPress installation.Installing WPHardening requires you to execute one console command:Before using the tool, we must ensure that our working directory is WordPress.