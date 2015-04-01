Viper - Binary Analysis and Management Framework
Viper is a binary analysis and management framework. Its fundamental objective is to provide a solution to easily organize your collection of malware and exploit samples as well as your collection of scripts you created or found over the time to facilitate your daily research.
It is like a Metasploit for malware researchers: it provides a terminal interface that you can use to store, search and analyze arbitrary files with and a framework to easily create plugins of any sort.
Viper is written in Python and it requires Python 2.7.
