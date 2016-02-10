TeleShadow 2 - Telegram Desktop Session Stealer

TeleShadow 2 is an advanced Telegram desktop session hijacker. It can be used to steal the session of any Windows Telegram user.





If you are not familiar with session hijacking, refer the following article:

How To Use It

Set the email and sender details of the sender and recipient and send it to the victim after compiling.

How It Works

Upon execution, TeleShadow steals the session details from the following directory:

C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Roaming\Telegram Desktop\tdata

and then sends them to the attacker using Email.





The attacker can access the victim's session by removing everything from the "tdata" folder and then replacing them with the stolen files.



