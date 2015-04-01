screenFetch - The Bash Screenshot Information Tool

-v Verbose output. -o 'OPTIONS' Allows for setting script variables on the command line. Must be in the following format... 'OPTION1="OPTIONARG1";OPTION2="OPTIONARG2"' -d '+var;-var;var' Allows for setting what information is displayed on the command line. You can add displays with +var,var. You can delete displays with -var,var. Setting without + or - will set display to that explicit combination. Add and delete statements may be used in conjunction by placing a ; between them as so: +var,var,var;-var,var. -n Do not display ASCII distribution logo. -N Strip all color from output. -w Wrap long lines. -t Truncate output based on terminal width (Experimental!). -p Output in portrait mode, with logo above info. -s [-u IMGHOST] Using this flag tells the script that you want it to take a screenshot. Use the -m flag if you would like to move it to a new location afterwards. -c string You may change the outputted colors with -c. The format is as follows: [0-9][0-9],[0-9][0-9]. The first argument controls the ASCII logo colors and the label colors. The second argument controls the colors of the information found. One argument may be used without the other. -a 'PATH' You can specify a custom ASCII art by passing the path to a Bash script, defining `startline` and `fulloutput` variables, and optionally `labelcolor` and `textcolor`. See the `asciiText` function in the source code for more informations on the variables format. -S 'COMMAND' Here you can specify a custom screenshot command for the script to execute. Surrounding quotes are required. -D 'DISTRO' Here you can specify your distribution for the script to use. Surrounding quotes are required. -A 'DISTRO' Here you can specify the distribution art that you want displayed. This is for when you want your distro detected but want to display a different logo. -E Suppress output of errors. -V, --version Display current script version. -h, --help Display this help.