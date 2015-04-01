screenFetch - The Bash Screenshot Information Tool
screenFetch is a "Bash Screenshot Information Tool". This handy Bash script can be used to generate one of those nifty terminal theme information + ASCII distribution logos you see in everyone's screenshots nowadays. It will auto-detect your distribution and display an ASCII version of that distribution's logo and some valuable information to the right. There are options to specify no ASCII art, colors, taking a screenshot upon displaying info, and even customizing the screenshot command.This script is very easy to add to and can easily be extended.
Installation
- Arch Linux:
Install screenfetch from the official repositories or screenfetch-git from the AUR. That's it!
- blackPanther OS:
Install screenfetch from the official repositories, e.g.: installing screenfetch
- ChromeOS/ChromiumOS:
- Requires Developer Mode to be enabled. Instructions to enable it and enter the CLI are here - https://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/poking-around-your-chrome-os-device.
- Download the executable file and put it under the /usr/local/bin/ directory: wget -P /usr/local/bin/ https://raw.githubusercontent.com/KittyKatt/screenFetch/master/screenfetch-dev
- Make the file executable by doing the following: chmod +x /usr/local/bin/screenfetch-dev
- Crux Linux:
Install screenfetch from either 6c37/crux-ports or 6c37/crux-ports-git.
- Fedora:
- FreeBSD:
- Install screenfetch using the ports system: cd /usr/ports/sysutils/screenfetch/ && make install clean
- Install screenfetch as a binary package: pkg install screenFetch
- Make sure fdescfs(5) and procfs(5) are mounted, they're required by bash(1).
- Fux:
- Gentoo or Sabayon:
- Emerge screenfetch from portage using emerge screenfetch
- Sabayon users can install screenfetch from entropy using equo install screenfetch
- KaOS:
Install screenfetch from the official repositories with octopi or pacman. e.g.: pacman -S screenfetch
- Mac:
Run brew install screenfetch after installing Homebrew.
- Mageia:
Install screenfetch from the official repositories with urpmi or rpmdrake. e.g.: urpmi screenfetch
- MSYS2:
Install screenfetch from the official repositories: pacman -S screenfetch
- Netrunner Rolling:
Install screenfetch-netrunner from the official repositories.
- openSUSE:
- If using 13.2 or earlier, add "utilities" repo: zypper ar -r http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/utilities/openSUSE_$(lsb_release -rs)/utilities.repo
- Install it with zypper running: zypper install screenfetch
- Solus:
Install screenfetch from the official repositories by running eopkg install screenfetch
- Ubuntu and Debian:
- Install from the official repositories: apt install screenfetch
- There is also a PPA for Ubuntu located at https://launchpad.net/~djcj/+archive/ubuntu/screenfetch
- Others:
- Download the latest source at https://github.com/KittyKatt/screenFetch: wget -P /path/to/screenfetch/ https://raw.githubusercontent.com/KittyKatt/screenFetch/master/screenfetch-dev
- In a terminal, make the file executable by doing the following: chmod +x /path/to/screenfetch/screenfetch-dev
- Then, either keep it there, or move it to somewhere in your $PATH to make it available without having to use the full path to the script.
How To Run screenFetch
To run screenFetch, open a terminal of some sort and type in the command screenfetch or wherever you saved the script to. This will generate an ASCII logo with the information printed to the side of the logo. There are some options that may be specified on the command line, and those are shown below or by executing screenfetch -h:
-v Verbose output. -o 'OPTIONS' Allows for setting script variables on the command line. Must be in the following format... 'OPTION1="OPTIONARG1";OPTION2="OPTIONARG2"' -d '+var;-var;var' Allows for setting what information is displayed on the command line. You can add displays with +var,var. You can delete displays with -var,var. Setting without + or - will set display to that explicit combination. Add and delete statements may be used in conjunction by placing a ; between them as so: +var,var,var;-var,var. -n Do not display ASCII distribution logo. -N Strip all color from output. -w Wrap long lines. -t Truncate output based on terminal width (Experimental!). -p Output in portrait mode, with logo above info. -s [-u IMGHOST] Using this flag tells the script that you want it to take a screenshot. Use the -m flag if you would like to move it to a new location afterwards. -c string You may change the outputted colors with -c. The format is as follows: [0-9][0-9],[0-9][0-9]. The first argument controls the ASCII logo colors and the label colors. The second argument controls the colors of the information found. One argument may be used without the other. -a 'PATH' You can specify a custom ASCII art by passing the path to a Bash script, defining `startline` and `fulloutput` variables, and optionally `labelcolor` and `textcolor`. See the `asciiText` function in the source code for more informations on the variables format. -S 'COMMAND' Here you can specify a custom screenshot command for the script to execute. Surrounding quotes are required. -D 'DISTRO' Here you can specify your distribution for the script to use. Surrounding quotes are required. -A 'DISTRO' Here you can specify the distribution art that you want displayed. This is for when you want your distro detected but want to display a different logo. -E Suppress output of errors. -V, --version Display current script version. -h, --help Display this help.
