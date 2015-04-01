PWGen - A Professional Password Generator for Windows

PWGen is a professional password generator that allows you to create large amounts of cryptographically-secure passwords -"classical" passwords, pronounceable passwords, pattern-based passwords, and passphrases consisting of words from word lists.

It uses a "random pool" technique based on strong cryptography to generate random data from indeterministic user inputs (keystrokes, mouse handling) and volatile system parameters.











PWGen provides lots of options to customize passwords to the users' various needs. Additionally, it offers strong text encryption and the creation of random data files (which can be used as key files for encryption utilities, for example).

Features:

Password generation based on a cryptographically secure pseudo-random number generator (combination of SHA-256 and AES)

Entropy gathering by measuring time intervals between keystrokes, mouse movements and mouse clicks; additionally, entropy from volatile system-specific parameters are collected in regular time intervals

Generation of passphrases composed of words from a word list Pattern-based password generation (formatted passwords) provides nearly endless possibilities to customize passwords to the user's needs

Generation of phonetic (pronounceable) passwords based on language-specific trigram (3-letter sequences) frequencies

Numerous password options for various purposes

Generation of large amounts of passwords at once

"Password hasher" functionality

Secure text encryption (AES with 256-bit key)

Multilingual support

Full Unicode Support

Runs on all 32-bit & 64-bit Windows versions (i.e., Windows 95 [OEM SR2], NT 4.0, 98, 2000, Me, XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10; Windows Server 2003, 2008, 2012)





PWGen is capable of generating the following types of passwords: