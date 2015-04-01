ODAT - Oracle Database Attacking Tool

ODAT - Oracle Database Attacking Tool

ODAT (Oracle Database Attacking Tool) is an open source penetration testing tool that allows you to test the security of Oracle Databases remotely.

Features:

  • Search valid SID on a remote Oracle Database listener via:
    • a dictionary attack
    • a brute force attack
    • ALIAS of the listener
  • Search Oracle accounts using:
    • a dictionary attack
    • each Oracle user like the password (need an account before to use this attack)
  • Execute system commands on the database server using:
    • DBMS_SCHEDULER
    • JAVA
    • external tables
    • oradbg
  • Download files stored on the database server using:
    • UTL_FILE
    • external tables
    • CTXSYS
    • DBMS_LOB
  • Upload files on the database server using:
    • UTL_FILE
    • DBMS_XSLPROCESSOR
    • DBMS_ADVISOR
  • Delete files using:
    • UTL_FILE
  • Gain privileged access using these following system privileges combinations: 
    • CREATE ANY PROCEDURE
    • CREATE PROCEDURE and EXECUTE ANY PROCEDURE
    • CREATE ANY TRIGER (and CREATE PROCEDURE)
    • ANALYZE ANY (and CREATE PROCEDURE)
    • CREATE ANY INDEX (and CREATE PROCEDURE)
  • Send/reveive HTTP requests from the database server using:
    • UTL_HTTP
    • HttpUriType
  • Scan ports of the local server or a remote server using:
    • UTL_HTTP
    • HttpUriType
    • UTL_TCP
  • Capture a SMB authentication through:
    • an index in order trigger a SMB connection
  • Exploit some CVE
  • Search in column names thanks to the search module:
    • search a pattern (ex: password) in column names
  • Unwrap PL/SQL source code (10g/11g and 12c)
  • Get system privileges and roles granted.

If you want to have the development version installed on your computer, these following tools and dependencies are needed:
  • Python 2.7
  • Instant Oracle basic
  • Instant Oracle sdk
  • cx_Oracle
  • passlib
  • pycrypto
  • python-scapy
  • colorlog (recommended)
  • termcolor (recommended)
  • argcomplete (recommended)
  • pyinstaller (recommended)

How To Use ODAT

The -h option can be used to get the ODAT help menu:
./odat.py -h
The all module is the first module that should be used when you meet an Oracle Database. For example, you can use this command for starting:
./odat.py all -s 192.168.1.254 -p 1521
You can give the SID if you know it:
./odat.py all -s 192.168.1.254 -p 1521 -d ORCL
If you know a valid account, you can give it to this module:
./odat.py all -s 192.168.1.254 -p 1521 -d ORCL -U SYS -P password
For each module (i.e. sidguesser), you can use -v, -vv or -vvv for enabling verbosity and understanding how or what the module is doing. For example:
./odat.py all -s 192.168.1.254 -vvv
Before using a specific command of a module, the --test-module should be used first for knowing if you can use it (target is vulnerable, Oracle account has enough privileges, etc). For example:
./odat.py tnspoison -s 192.168.1.254 -p 1521 -d ORCL --test-module


Download ODAT

