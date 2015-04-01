ODAT - Oracle Database Attacking Tool
ODAT (Oracle Database Attacking Tool) is an open source penetration testing tool that allows you to test the security of Oracle Databases remotely.
Features:
- Search valid SID on a remote Oracle Database listener via:
- a dictionary attack
- a brute force attack
- ALIAS of the listener
- Search Oracle accounts using:
- a dictionary attack
- each Oracle user like the password (need an account before to use this attack)
- Execute system commands on the database server using:
- DBMS_SCHEDULER
- JAVA
- external tables
- oradbg
- Download files stored on the database server using:
- UTL_FILE
- external tables
- CTXSYS
- DBMS_LOB
- Upload files on the database server using:
- UTL_FILE
- DBMS_XSLPROCESSOR
- DBMS_ADVISOR
- Delete files using:
- UTL_FILE
- Gain privileged access using these following system privileges combinations:
- CREATE ANY PROCEDURE
- CREATE PROCEDURE and EXECUTE ANY PROCEDURE
- CREATE ANY TRIGER (and CREATE PROCEDURE)
- ANALYZE ANY (and CREATE PROCEDURE)
- CREATE ANY INDEX (and CREATE PROCEDURE)
- Send/reveive HTTP requests from the database server using:
- UTL_HTTP
- HttpUriType
- Scan ports of the local server or a remote server using:
- UTL_HTTP
- HttpUriType
- UTL_TCP
- Capture a SMB authentication through:
- an index in order trigger a SMB connection
- Exploit some CVE
- Search in column names thanks to the search module:
- search a pattern (ex: password) in column names
- Unwrap PL/SQL source code (10g/11g and 12c)
- Get system privileges and roles granted.
If you want to have the development version installed on your computer, these following tools and dependencies are needed:
- Python 2.7
- Instant Oracle basic
- Instant Oracle sdk
- cx_Oracle
- passlib
- pycrypto
- python-scapy
- colorlog (recommended)
- termcolor (recommended)
- argcomplete (recommended)
- pyinstaller (recommended)
How To Use ODAT
The -h option can be used to get the ODAT help menu:
./odat.py -h
The all module is the first module that should be used when you meet an Oracle Database. For example, you can use this command for starting:
./odat.py all -s 192.168.1.254 -p 1521
You can give the SID if you know it:
./odat.py all -s 192.168.1.254 -p 1521 -d ORCL
If you know a valid account, you can give it to this module:
./odat.py all -s 192.168.1.254 -p 1521 -d ORCL -U SYS -P password
For each module (i.e. sidguesser), you can use -v, -vv or -vvv for enabling verbosity and understanding how or what the module is doing. For example:
./odat.py all -s 192.168.1.254 -vvv
Before using a specific command of a module, the --test-module should be used first for knowing if you can use it (target is vulnerable, Oracle account has enough privileges, etc). For example:
./odat.py tnspoison -s 192.168.1.254 -p 1521 -d ORCL --test-module
