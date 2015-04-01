mwebfp - Mass Web Fingerprinter
mwebfp (Massive Web Fingerprinter) is a Python-based tool for web server fingerprinting.
Requirements:In order to run mwebfp "out-of-the-git", with all options enabled, you will need:
- Python - Programming language (sudo apt-get instal python)
- nmap - Port Scanner (sudo apt-get install nmap)
- python-nmap - Python module (apt-get install python-nmap)
- requests - Python module (apt-get install python-requests)
- cutycapt - Qt WebKit Capture Utility (latest version)
- A graphical interface (GUI) on the *nix server you are running the script (I assume Linux)
Features:
- Input
- Target(s) can be IP address(es), IP address range(s), server name(s), etc.
- Target(s) can be provided directly on the command-line or on a file
- Port Definition
- Default ports are 80 (HTTP) and 443 (HTTPS), but any port can be easily configured at runtime
- Output
- All output files and related support files for the scan are saved on a directory configured at runtime by the user
- Currently, mwebfp exports results on a CSV file (Easily usable on MS Excel) only
- Virtual Hosts
- If requested at runtime, mwebfp will find all virutally hosted domains and webpages for the target server
- Webserver Screenshots
- If requested at runtime, mwebfp will grab screenshots of all found web pages (Graphical UI under Linux is required)
Usage:
usage: mwebfp.py [-h] [-i INPUT_RANGE | -n SERVER_NAME | -f INPUT_FILE | -r] [-p HTTP_PORTS] [-s HTTPS_PORTS] [-o OUTPUT_DIR] [-t {HTML,XLS,CSV,XML}] [-v {yes,no}] [-w {yes,no}] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -i INPUT_RANGE, --input-range INPUT_RANGE input IP CIDR range -n SERVER_NAME, --server-name SERVER_NAME name of server (DNS name) -f INPUT_FILE, --input-file INPUT_FILE input file containing IP addresses and/or IP ranges -r, --recover recover/continue previous process -p HTTP_PORTS, --http-ports HTTP_PORTS TCP HTTP ports (Default: 80/tcp) -s HTTPS_PORTS, --https-ports HTTPS_PORTS TCP HTTPS ports (Default: 443/tcp) -o OUTPUT_DIR, --output-dir OUTPUT_DIR working directory -t {HTML,XLS,CSV,XML}, --output-format {HTML,XLS,CSV,XML} output report format (Default: HTML) -v {yes,no}, --vhosts {yes,no} choice of processing vhosts for each IP address (Default: no) -w {yes,no}, --web-screenshots {yes,no} choice of taking web schreenshots (Default: no)
