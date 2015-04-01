mwebfp - Mass Web Fingerprinter

Usage:

usage: mwebfp.py [-h] [-i INPUT_RANGE | -n SERVER_NAME | -f INPUT_FILE | -r] [-p HTTP_PORTS] [-s HTTPS_PORTS] [-o OUTPUT_DIR] [-t {HTML,XLS,CSV,XML}] [-v {yes,no}] [-w {yes,no}] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -i INPUT_RANGE, --input-range INPUT_RANGE input IP CIDR range -n SERVER_NAME, --server-name SERVER_NAME name of server (DNS name) -f INPUT_FILE, --input-file INPUT_FILE input file containing IP addresses and/or IP ranges -r, --recover recover/continue previous process -p HTTP_PORTS, --http-ports HTTP_PORTS TCP HTTP ports (Default: 80/tcp) -s HTTPS_PORTS, --https-ports HTTPS_PORTS TCP HTTPS ports (Default: 443/tcp) -o OUTPUT_DIR, --output-dir OUTPUT_DIR working directory -t {HTML,XLS,CSV,XML}, --output-format {HTML,XLS,CSV,XML} output report format (Default: HTML) -v {yes,no}, --vhosts {yes,no} choice of processing vhosts for each IP address (Default: no) -w {yes,no}, --web-screenshots {yes,no} choice of taking web schreenshots (Default: no)