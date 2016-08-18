Mobius Forensic Toolkit - Forensics Framework To Manage Cases & Case Items

10:17 PM , , , ,
Mobius Forensic Toolkit - Forensics Framework To Manage Cases & Case Items

Mobius Forensic Toolkit is a forensic framework written in C++ and Python/GTK that manages cases and case items, providing an abstract interface for the development of extensions. Data storage is done using both XML files and SQLite databases, for easy integration with other tools. Mobius Forensic Toolkit supports both imagefiles (raw, split, ewf, talon, solo, dossier) and physical devices as input sources.

INSTALLATION

./configure --with-libtsk=<SLEUTHKIT_DIR>
make
su -c 'make install'
<SLEUTHKIT_DIR> is the directory where sleuthkit has been installed.

Use --without-sleuthkit to build the C++ API without support to the sleuthkit libraries.


USAGE

Run mobius_bin.py


SCREENSHOTS

  • ICE (Integrated Case Environment):
Integrated Case Environment

  • Hive:
The Hive extension browsing registry's logical structure

The Hive extension reports

  • Floppy Imager:
The Floppy Imager extension

  • Report Wizard:
Creating a report template with Report Wizard

  • Extension Builder:
Creating extensions with Extension Builder


Download Mobius

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.