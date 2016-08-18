Mobius Forensic Toolkit - Forensics Framework To Manage Cases & Case Items
Mobius Forensic Toolkit is a forensic framework written in C++ and Python/GTK that manages cases and case items, providing an abstract interface for the development of extensions. Data storage is done using both XML files and SQLite databases, for easy integration with other tools. Mobius Forensic Toolkit supports both imagefiles (raw, split, ewf, talon, solo, dossier) and physical devices as input sources.
INSTALLATION
./configure --with-libtsk=<SLEUTHKIT_DIR> make su -c 'make install'
Use --without-sleuthkit to build the C++ API without support to the sleuthkit libraries.
USAGE
Run mobius_bin.py
SCREENSHOTS
- ICE (Integrated Case Environment):
|Integrated Case Environment
|The Hive extension reports
- Extension Builder:
|Creating extensions with Extension Builder
