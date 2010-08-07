DirSearch - Website Directory Scanner

Operating Systems Supported:

Windows XP/7/8/10

GNU/Linux

MacOSX

Features:

Multithreaded

Keep alive connections

Support for multiple extensions (-e|--extensions asp,php)

Reporting (plain text, JSON)

Heuristically detects invalid web pages

Recursive brute forcing

HTTP proxy support

User agent randomization

Batch processing

Request delaying

Usage: Usage: dirsearch.py [-u|--url] target [-e|--extensions] extensions [options] Options: -h, --help show this help message and exit Mandatory: -u URL, --url=URL URL target -L URLLIST, --url-list=URLLIST URL list target -e EXTENSIONS, --extensions=EXTENSIONS Extension list separated by comma (Example: php,asp) Dictionary Settings: -w WORDLIST, --wordlist=WORDLIST -l, --lowercase -f, --force-extensions Force extensions for every wordlist entry (like in DirBuster) General Settings: -s DELAY, --delay=DELAY Delay between requests -r, --recursive Bruteforce recursively --suppress-empty, --suppress-empty --scan-subdir=SCANSUBDIRS, --scan-subdirs=SCANSUBDIRS Scan subdirectories of the given -u|--url (separated by comma) --exclude-subdir=EXCLUDESUBDIRS, --exclude-subdirs=EXCLUDESUBDIRS Exclude the following subdirectories during recursive scan (separated by comma) -t THREADSCOUNT, --threads=THREADSCOUNT Number of Threads -x EXCLUDESTATUSCODES, --exclude-status=EXCLUDESTATUSCODES Exclude status code, separated by comma (example: 301, 500) -c COOKIE, --cookie=COOKIE --ua=USERAGENT, --user-agent=USERAGENT -F, --follow-redirects -H HEADERS, --header=HEADERS Headers to add (example: --header "Referer: example.com" --header "User-Agent: IE" --random-agents, --random-user-agents Connection Settings: --timeout=TIMEOUT Connection timeout --ip=IP Resolve name to IP address --proxy=HTTPPROXY, --http-proxy=HTTPPROXY Http Proxy (example: localhost:8080 --max-retries=MAXRETRIES -b, --request-by-hostname By default dirsearch will request by IP for speed. This forces requests by hostname Reports: --simple-report=SIMPLEOUTPUTFILE Only found paths --plain-text-report=PLAINTEXTOUTPUTFILE Found paths with status codes --json-report=JSONOUTPUTFILE

Dictionaries must be text files. Each line will be processed as such, except that the special word %EXT% is used, which will generate one entry for each extension (-e | --extension) passed as an argument.





Example:

example/

example.%EXT%

Passing the extensions "asp" and "aspx" will generate the following dictionary:

DirSearch is a simple command line tool designed to brute force directories and files in websites.