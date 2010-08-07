DirSearch - Website Directory Scanner

DirSearch - Website Directory Scanner

DirSearch is a simple command line tool designed to brute force directories and files in websites.

Operating Systems Supported:

  • Windows XP/7/8/10
  • GNU/Linux
  • MacOSX

Features:

  • Multithreaded
  • Keep alive connections
  • Support for multiple extensions (-e|--extensions asp,php)
  • Reporting (plain text, JSON)
  • Heuristically detects invalid web pages
  • Recursive brute forcing
  • HTTP proxy support
  • User agent randomization
  • Batch processing
  • Request delaying

Usage:

Usage: dirsearch.py [-u|--url] target [-e|--extensions] extensions [options]

Options:
  -h, --help            show this help message and exit

  Mandatory:
    -u URL, --url=URL   URL target
    -L URLLIST, --url-list=URLLIST
                        URL list target
    -e EXTENSIONS, --extensions=EXTENSIONS
                        Extension list separated by comma (Example: php,asp)

  Dictionary Settings:
    -w WORDLIST, --wordlist=WORDLIST
    -l, --lowercase
    -f, --force-extensions
                        Force extensions for every wordlist entry (like in
                        DirBuster)

  General Settings:
    -s DELAY, --delay=DELAY
                        Delay between requests
    -r, --recursive     Bruteforce recursively
    --suppress-empty, --suppress-empty
    --scan-subdir=SCANSUBDIRS, --scan-subdirs=SCANSUBDIRS
                        Scan subdirectories of the given -u|--url (separated
                        by comma)
    --exclude-subdir=EXCLUDESUBDIRS, --exclude-subdirs=EXCLUDESUBDIRS
                        Exclude the following subdirectories during recursive
                        scan (separated by comma)
    -t THREADSCOUNT, --threads=THREADSCOUNT
                        Number of Threads
    -x EXCLUDESTATUSCODES, --exclude-status=EXCLUDESTATUSCODES
                        Exclude status code, separated by comma (example: 301,
                        500)
    -c COOKIE, --cookie=COOKIE
    --ua=USERAGENT, --user-agent=USERAGENT
    -F, --follow-redirects
    -H HEADERS, --header=HEADERS
                        Headers to add (example: --header "Referer:
                        example.com" --header "User-Agent: IE"
    --random-agents, --random-user-agents

  Connection Settings:
    --timeout=TIMEOUT   Connection timeout
    --ip=IP             Resolve name to IP address
    --proxy=HTTPPROXY, --http-proxy=HTTPPROXY
                        Http Proxy (example: localhost:8080
    --max-retries=MAXRETRIES
    -b, --request-by-hostname
                        By default dirsearch will request by IP for speed.
                        This forces requests by hostname

  Reports:
    --simple-report=SIMPLEOUTPUTFILE
                        Only found paths
    --plain-text-report=PLAINTEXTOUTPUTFILE
                        Found paths with status codes
    --json-report=JSONOUTPUTFILE
Dictionaries must be text files. Each line will be processed as such, except that the special word %EXT% is used, which will generate one entry for each extension (-e | --extension) passed as an argument.

Example:
  • example/
  • example.%EXT%

Passing the extensions "asp" and "aspx" will generate the following dictionary:
  • example/
  • example.asp
  • example.aspx

You can also use -f | --force-extensions switch to append extensions to every word in the wordlists (like DirBuster).


Download DirSearch

