XSS Shell - XSS Backdoor & Zombie Manager

XSS Shell is powerful XSS backdoor and a zombie manager.

Using XSS Shell one can interactively send requests and get responses from victim and it allows you to keep the control of session.

Features:

  • Regenerating Pages
    • This is one of the key and advanced features of XSS Shell. XSS Shell re-renders the infected page and keep user in virtual environment. Thus even user click any links in the infected page he or she will be still under control! (within cross-domain restrictions) In normal XSS attacks when user leaves the page you can’t do anything
    • Secondly this feature keeps the session open so even victim follow an outside link from infected page session is not going to timeout and you will be still in charge.
  • Keylogger
  • Mouse Logger (click points + current DOM)
  • Built-in Commands;
    • Get Keylogger Data
    • Get Current Page (Current rendered DOM / like screenshot)
    • Get Cookie
    • Execute supplied javaScript (eval)
    • Get Clipboard (IE only)
    • Get internal IP address (Firefox + JVM only)
    • Check victim’s visited URL history


Download xssshell

