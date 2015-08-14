TYFYP - Massive Telnet Password Tester For Routers
TYFYP (Thank You For Your Password) is a telnet password testing application for routers.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Windows
- .NET Framework v4.5
HOW TO USE:
- Open TYFYP.exe or complile it in Visual Studio.
- Select a .txt file with IPs list you want to try.
- Write a default telnet username, password and enable password.
- Click "Run".
HOW IT WORKS:
- Check IP by IP telnet username and password.
- If there is a connection, it will try enable password.
- You will see green lines in case of successful connection, red lines if not.
- Clear red lines means there wasn't telnet service listening (or your network connection fails).
