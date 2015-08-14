TYFYP - Massive Telnet Password Tester For Routers

TYFYP - Thank You For Your Password

TYFYP (Thank You For Your Password) is a telnet password testing application for routers.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Windows
  • .NET Framework v4.5

HOW TO USE:

    1. Open TYFYP.exe or complile it in Visual Studio.
    2. Select a .txt file with IPs list you want to try.
    3. Write a default telnet username, password and enable password.
    4. Click "Run".

    TYFYP Snapshot

    HOW IT WORKS:

    • Check IP by IP telnet username and password.
    • If there is a connection, it will try enable password.
    • You will see green lines in case of successful connection, red lines if not.
    • Clear red lines means there wasn't telnet service listening (or your network connection fails).


    Download TYFYP

