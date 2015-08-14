TYFYP - Massive Telnet Password Tester For Routers

REQUIREMENTS:

Windows

.NET Framework v4.5

HOW TO USE:

Open TYFYP.exe or complile it in Visual Studio. Select a .txt file with IPs list you want to try. Write a default telnet username, password and enable password. Click "Run".



HOW IT WORKS:

Check IP by IP telnet username and password.

If there is a connection, it will try enable password.

You will see green lines in case of successful connection, red lines if not.

Clear red lines means there wasn't telnet service listening (or your network connection fails).

TYFYP (Thank You For Your Password) is a telnet password testing application for routers.