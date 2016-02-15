

PACK (Password Analysis and Cracking Toolkit) is a collection of utilities developed to aid in analysis of password lists in order to enhance password cracking through pattern detection of masks, rules, character-sets and other password characteristics. The toolkit generates valid input files for Hashcat family of password crackers.

NOTE : The toolkit itself is not able to crack passwords, but instead designed to make operation of password crackers more efficient.





The most basic analysis that you can perform is simply obtaining most common length, character-set and other characteristics of passwords in the provided list. In the example below, we will use 'rockyou.txt' containing approximately 14 million passwords. Launch statsgen.py with the following command line:

$ python statsgen.py rockyou.txt





Below is the output from the above command:

_ StatsGen #.#.# | | _ __ __ _ ___| | _ | '_ \ / _` |/ __| |/ / | |_) | (_| | (__| < | .__/ \__,_|\___|_|\_\ | | |_| iphelix@thesprawl.org [*] Analyzing passwords in [rockyou.txt] [+] Analyzing 100% (14344390/14344390) of passwords NOTE: Statistics below is relative to the number of analyzed passwords, not total number of passwords [*] Length: [+] 8: 20% (2966037) [+] 7: 17% (2506271) [+] 9: 15% (2191039) [+] 10: 14% (2013695) [+] 6: 13% (1947798) ... [*] Character-set: [+] loweralphanum: 42% (6074867) [+] loweralpha: 25% (3726129) [+] numeric: 16% (2346744) [+] loweralphaspecialnum: 02% (426353) [+] upperalphanum: 02% (407431) ... [*] Password complexity: [+] digit: min(0) max(255) [+] lower: min(0) max(255) [+] upper: min(0) max(187) [+] special: min(0) max(255) [*] Simple Masks: [+] stringdigit: 37% (5339556) [+] string: 28% (4115314) [+] digit: 16% (2346744) [+] digitstring: 04% (663951) [+] othermask: 04% (576324) ... [*] Advanced Masks: [+] ?l?l?l?l?l?l?l?l: 04% (687991) [+] ?l?l?l?l?l?l: 04% (601152) [+] ?l?l?l?l?l?l?l: 04% (585013) [+] ?l?l?l?l?l?l?l?l?l: 03% (516830) [+] ?d?d?d?d?d?d?d: 03% (487429) ...