ExifTool - Tool For Reading, Writing and Editing Meta Information In Files

ExifTool is a platform-independent Perl library plus a command-line application for reading, writing and editing meta information in a wide variety of files.

It supports many different metadata formats including EXIF, GPS, IPTC, XMP, JFIF, GeoTIFF, ICC Profile, Photoshop IRB, FlashPix, AFCP and ID3, as well as the maker notes of many digital cameras by Canon, Casio, DJI, FLIR, FujiFilm, GE, HP, JVC/Victor, Kodak, Leaf, Minolta/Konica-Minolta, Motorola, Nikon, Nintendo, Olympus/Epson, Panasonic/Leica, Pentax/Asahi, Phase One, Reconyx, Ricoh, Samsung, Sanyo, Sigma/Foveon and Sony.





It is available as a stand-alone Windows executable and a Macintosh OS X package.





The stand-alone Windows executable does not require Perl. Just download and un-zip the archive then double-click on "exiftool(-k).exe" to read the application documentation, drag-and-drop files and folders to view meta information, or rename to "exiftool.exe" for command-line use. Runs on all versions of Windows.





The OS X package installs the ExifTool command-line application and libraries in /usr/local/bin. After installing, type "exiftool" in a Terminal window to run exiftool and read the application documentation.





FEATURES:

Powerful, fast, flexible and customizable

Supports a large number of different file formats

Reads EXIF, GPS, IPTC, XMP, JFIF, MakerNotes, GeoTIFF, ICC Profile, Photoshop IRB, FlashPix, AFCP, ID3 and more...

Writes EXIF, GPS, IPTC, XMP, JFIF, MakerNotes, GeoTIFF, ICC Profile, Photoshop IRB, AFCP and more...

Reads and writes maker notes of many digital cameras

Decodes a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma

Numerous output formatting options (including tab-delimited, HTML, XML and JSON)

Multi-lingual output (cs, de, en, en-ca, en-gb, es, fi, fr, it, ja, ko, nl, pl, ru, sv, tr, zh-cn or zh-tw)

Geotags images from GPS track log files (with time drift correction!)

Generates track logs from geotagged images

Shifts date/time values to fix timestamps in images

Renames files and organizes in directories (by date or by any other meta information)

Extracts thumbnail images, preview images, and large JPEG images from RAW files

Copies meta information between files (even different-format files)

Reads/writes structured XMP information

Deletes meta information individually, in groups, or altogether

Sets the file modification date (and creation date in Mac and Windows) from EXIF information

Supports alternate language tags in XMP, PNG, ID3, Font, QuickTime, ICC Profile, MIE and MXF information

Processes entire directory trees

Creates text output file for each image file

Creates binary-format metadata-only (MIE, EXV) files for metadata backup

Automatically backs up original image when writing

Organizes output into groups

Conditionally processes files based on value of any meta information

Ability to add custom user-defined tags

Support for MWG (Metadata Working Group) recommendations

Recognizes thousands of different tags

Tested with images from thousands of different camera models

Advanced verbose and HTML-based hex dump outputs



LIMITATIONS: