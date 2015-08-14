EtherApe - A Graphical Network Monitor

EtherApe is a graphical network monitor for Unix modeled after etherman. Featuring link layer, IP and TCP modes, it displays network activity graphically. Hosts and links change in size with traffic. Color coded protocols display.

It supports Ethernet, FDDI, Token Ring, ISDN, PPP, SLIP and WLAN devices, plus several encapsulation formats. It can filter traffic to be shown, and can read packets from a file as well as live from the network.





Node statistics can be exported.





Features:

Network traffic is displayed graphically. The more "talkative" a node is, the bigger its representation.

Node and link color shows the most used protocol.

User may select what level of the protocol stack to concentrate on.

You may either look at traffic within your network, end to end IP, or even port to port TCP.

Data can be captured "off the wire" from a live network connection, or read from a tcpdump capture file.

Live data can be read from ethernet, FDDI, PPP, SLIP and WLAN interfaces, plus several other incapsulated formats (e.g. Linux cooked, PPI).

The following frame and packet types are currently supported: ETH_II, 802.2, 803.3, IP, IPv6, ARP, X25L3, REVARP, ATALK, AARP, IPX, VINES, TRAIN, LOOP, VLAN, ICMP, IGMP, GGP, IPIP, TCP, EGP, PUP, UDP, IDP, TP, ROUTING, RSVP, GRE, ESP, AH, EON, VINES, EIGRP, OSPF, ENCAP, PIM, IPCOMP, VRRP; and most TCP and UDP services, like TELNET, FTP, HTTP, POP3, NNTP, NETBIOS, IRC, DOMAIN, SNMP, etc.

Data display can be refined using a network filter using pcap syntax.

Display averaging and node persistence times are fully configurable.

Name resolution is done using standard libc functions, thus supporting DNS, hosts file, etc.

Clicking on a node/link opens a detail dialog showing protocol breakdown and other traffic statistics.

Protocol summary dialog shows global traffic statistics by protocol.

Node summary dialog shows traffic statistics by node.

Node statistics export to XML file.

A single node can be centered on the display and several user-choosen nodes can be arranged in a inner circle with other nodes around.

An alternative display mode arranges nodes in "columns".

Scrollkeeper/rarian-compatible manual integrated with yelp.

Requirements: