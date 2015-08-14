Srm - Command-line Tool For Deleting Files Permanently

Srm - Command-line Tool

Srm (Secure rm) is a command-line tool that allows you to securely delete files beyond recovery.

By default, it uses the 35-pass Gutmann method to overwrite files.

Usage:

srm [OPTION]... [FILE]...

Options:

-d, --directory       ignored (for compatibility with rm(1))

-f, --force           ignore nonexistent files, never prompt

-i, --interactive     prompt before any removal

-s, --simple          overwrite with single pass using 0x00 (default)

-P, --openbsd         overwrite with three passes like OpenBSD rm

-D, --dod             overwrite with 7 US DoD compliant passes

-E, --doe             overwrite with 3 US DoE compliant passes

-G, --gutmann         overwrite with 35-pass Gutmann method

-C, --rcmp            overwrite with Royal Canadian Mounted Police passes

-r, -R, --recursive   remove the contents of directories

-v, --verbose         explain what is being done

-h, --help            display this help and exit

-V, --version         display version information and exit


Download Srm

