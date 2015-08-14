Srm - Command-line Tool For Deleting Files Permanently

Usage:

srm [OPTION]... [FILE]...

Options:

-d, --directory ignored (for compatibility with rm(1)) -f, --force ignore nonexistent files, never prompt -i, --interactive prompt before any removal -s, --simple overwrite with single pass using 0x00 (default) -P, --openbsd overwrite with three passes like OpenBSD rm -D, --dod overwrite with 7 US DoD compliant passes -E, --doe overwrite with 3 US DoE compliant passes -G, --gutmann overwrite with 35-pass Gutmann method -C, --rcmp overwrite with Royal Canadian Mounted Police passes -r, -R, --recursive remove the contents of directories -v, --verbose explain what is being done -h, --help display this help and exit -V, --version display version information and exit

Srm (Secure rm) is a command-line tool that allows you to securely delete files beyond recovery.By default, it uses the 35-pass Gutmann method to overwrite files.