Simple Packet Sender - A Linux Packet Crafting Tool



Simple Packet Sender (SPS) is a Linux packet crafting tool that supports IPv4, IPv6 including extension headers, and tunneling IPv6 over IPv4.

It is written in C on Linux with GUI built using GTK+ and released under GPLv3. It does not require pcap.

Features:

Packet crafting and sending one, multiple, or flooding IPv4 and IPv6 packets of type TCP, ICMP, or UDP (or cycle through all three). All values within ethernet frame can be modified arbitrarily. Supports IPv4 header options, TCP header options, and TCP, ICMP and UDP data as well, input from either: keyboard as UTF-8/ASCII, keyboard as hexadecimal, or from file.

IPv6 support includes: hop-by-hop, "first" and "last" destination, routing, authentication, and encapsulating security payload (ESP) extension headers. For those without access to a native IPv6 network, IPv6 packets can be transmitted over IPv4 (6to4).

Packet fragmentation for IPv4, IPv6, and 6to4. Assumed maximum transmission unit (MTU) can be changed if unusual fragment sizes are needed.

IP addresses and port numbers can be randomized.

A configurable traceroute function, which supports TCP, ICMP, and UDP packets with all the features mentioned above.

View packets in hexadecimal/ASCII representation, in both unfragmented and fragmented forms.

All packet settings can be saved to and loaded from file.

IP and ASN delegation functions, including: country name/code search and reverse-search, autonomous system (AS) number search by country and reverse-search, IPv4 and IPv6 address delegation search and reverse-search.

ARP (IPv4) and Neighbor Discovery (IPv6) for querying a LAN for MAC addresses of local nodes.

Retrieve MAC address and current MTU setting of any attached network interface.

Domain name resolution and reverse resolution.



