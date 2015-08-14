Router Password Kracker - Tool For Cracking Router/Modem/Website Passwords
Router Password Kracker is a free program that allows you to crack your router password.
You can also use this tool to recover password from your internet modem or websites which are protected by HTTP BASIC/DIGEST Authentication.
Router Password Kracker uses Dictionary attack to recover passwords.
If you don't know anything about dictionary attack, let me give you a short and simple description:
Dictionary attack is a method of breaking into password-protected computers by systematically entering every word in a dictionary as a password.
If you want more details, refer this Wikipedia article: Dictionary Attack
By default Router Password Kracker comes with sample dictionary file suitable for Routers. If you want bigger and better dictionary files, you can get that from the following locations for free:
- https://wiki.skullsecurity.org/Passwords
- http://www.outpost9.com/files/WordLists.html
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/Crackers/wordlists
- http://www.openwall.com/wordlists
How To Use Router Password Kracker
First, download Router Password Kracker onto your computer.
[the download link is at the end of this article]
Then extract the zip file, and then run "Setup_RouterPasswordKracker.exe", install Router Password Kracker.
Run the Router Password Kracker, you will see a window as shown below.
Now enter the IP address, Username, and select a dictionary file, and then click on the "Start Crack" button.
The program will try all the passwords in the dictionary file until it finds the correct password.
