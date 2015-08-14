Proxyp is a small multithreaded Perl script written to enumerate latency, port numbers, server names, & geolocations of proxy IP addresses.

Note: It requires IP::Country module and root/administrator privileges.

__ __ / / /\ \ \ / / / \ \ \ / < / /\ \ > \ / ^ \ / /__\ \ / ^ \ /_/ \_\ / / __ \ \ /_/ \_\ \ \__ __/_| |__| |_\__ _/ / > __)/ ___) | | (___ \(__ < ( (_ ( (_| _\ \/ /_ |_) ) _) ) > _) \__ (___||___) __/ (_ < ( (__ _) ) ( (_ __) ) \__ \ (__| |__)/ __/ ) ) ( ( (_/A_r_c_h_S_e_p_t_e_m_\_) "No man is free who is not master of himself" --Epictetus Proxyp: Multithreaded Proxy Enumeration Utility OpenSource (GNU GPLv3) 2013 ArchSeptem "SevenWolf" Usage: proxyp [Option(s)] {target specification} OPTIONS: [-h]: help menu [-v]: verbosity (shows live with -e) [-x]: verbosity (shows live, dead, & threads with -e) [-t] : concurrency (for use with -e) ENUMERATE: [-e]: enumerate/test live addresses [-c] : exclusive enumeration by country (US, RU, CN, BR, etc.) [-d] : response duration ex. -d 0.1 or -d 10 (default 5) [-f] : crawl file for ip's [-i] : crawl website for ip's [-z]: server, port, & geolocation enum (time consuming, for use with -e) [-b]: supress banner/server enum (use with -z, saves time) [-p] : @pool = ( , 80, 3128, 8080, 1080) OUTPUT: [-o], [-a] : output/truncate or append results w/o stats EXAMPLES: proxyp -f /etc/proxychains.conf -exd 0.1 -t 10 proxyp -i http://spys.ru/en/ -ezxt 20 -p 81 -a /etc/proxychains.conf





By default 'Proxyp' will list out every IP in a file or website with only a target specified with -f or -i. To evaluate each address use -e. live addresses are sorted by response time from ICMP echo pings to gauge latency, the -d or duration switch can be used to alter results. To see responses in real time use verbosity with -v or -x switches. Furthermore, you can output live addresses to file or append, to say, /etc/proxychains.conf

There are some sites, for instance, like hidemyass.com that bury their displayed ip addresses in Javascript. For sites like these, just highlight the entire page and copy paste to a txt file on your desktop, you can then crawl that file like any other with '-f path'





The '-z' flag feature is somewhat of a hack, syn scanning of a pool of ip/ports as well as banner grabbing is involved. This may be against laws of certain countries if you want to play it safe just exclude '-z'.