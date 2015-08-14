Proxyp - Multithreaded Proxy Enumeration Utility

6:21 AM , , ,
Proxyp - Multithreaded Proxy Enumeration Tool

Proxyp is a small multithreaded Perl script written to enumerate latency, port numbers, server names, & geolocations of proxy IP addresses. 

Note: It requires IP::Country module and root/administrator privileges.
             __               __	
            / /       /\      \ \
           / /       /  \      \ \
          / <       / /\ \      > \
         / ^ \     / /__\ \    / ^ \
        /_/ \_\   / / __ \ \  /_/ \_\
        \ \__  __/_| |__| |_\__  _/ /
         > __)/ ___) |  | (___ \(__ <
        ( (_ ( (_| _\ \/ /_ |_) ) _) )
         > _) \__ (___||___) __/ (_ <
        ( (__   _) )       ( (_  __) )
         \__ \ (__|         |__)/ __/
            ) )                ( (
          (_/A_r_c_h_S_e_p_t_e_m_\_)

"No man is free who is not master of himself" --Epictetus

Proxyp: Multithreaded Proxy Enumeration Utility
OpenSource (GNU GPLv3) 2013 ArchSeptem "SevenWolf"
Usage: proxyp [Option(s)] {target specification}
OPTIONS:
  [-h]: help menu
  [-v]: verbosity (shows live with -e)
  [-x]: verbosity (shows live, dead, & threads with -e)
  [-t] : concurrency (for use with -e)
ENUMERATE:
  [-e]: enumerate/test live addresses
  [-c] : exclusive enumeration by country (US, RU, CN, BR, etc.)
  [-d] : response duration ex. -d 0.1 or -d 10 (default 5)
  [-f] : crawl file for ip's
  [-i] : crawl website for ip's
  [-z]: server, port, & geolocation enum (time consuming, for use with -e)
  [-b]: supress banner/server enum (use with -z, saves time)
  [-p] : @pool = (, 80, 3128, 8080, 1080)
OUTPUT:
  [-o], [-a] : output/truncate or append results w/o stats
EXAMPLES:
  proxyp -f /etc/proxychains.conf -exd 0.1 -t 10
  proxyp -i http://spys.ru/en/ -ezxt 20 -p 81 -a /etc/proxychains.conf

By default 'Proxyp' will list out every IP in a file or website with only a target specified with -f or -i. To evaluate each address use -e. live addresses are sorted by response time from ICMP echo pings to gauge latency, the -d or duration switch can be used to alter results. To see responses in real time use verbosity with -v or -x switches. Furthermore, you can output live addresses to file or append, to say, /etc/proxychains.conf


There are some sites, for instance, like hidemyass.com that bury their displayed ip addresses in Javascript. For sites like these, just highlight the entire page and copy paste to a txt file on your desktop, you can then crawl that file like any other with '-f path'

The '-z' flag feature is somewhat of a hack, syn scanning of a pool of ip/ports as well as banner grabbing is involved. This may be against laws of certain countries if you want to play it safe just exclude '-z'.


Download Proxyp

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.