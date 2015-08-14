NIELD - Network Interface Events Logging Daemon

Usage:

Options:

Standard options: -v Displays the version and exit. -h Displays the usage and exit. -p lock_file Specifies the lock file to use. Default is "/var/run/nield.pid", if not specified. -s buffer_size Specifies the maximum socket receive buffer in bytes. Logging options: It uses the log file "/var/log/nield.log", if neither "-l" nor "-L" specified. -l log_file Specifies the log file to use. -L syslog_facility Specifies the facility to use logging events via syslog. The standard syslog facilities are as follows: auth, authpriv, cron, daemon, ftp, kern, lpr, mail, mark, news, security, syslog, user, uucp, local0, local1, local2, local3, local4, local5, local6, local7 -d debug_file Specifies the debug file to use. Event options: All events are received, if any event option not specified. -4 Logging events related to IPv4. -6 Logging events related to IPv6. -i Logging events related to interfaces. -n Logging events related to neigbour cache(ARP, NDP). -a Logging events related to IP address. -r Logging events related to routing. -f Logging events related to fib rules. -t Logging events related to traffic control.