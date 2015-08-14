NIELD - Network Interface Events Logging Daemon

NIELD is a tool to receive notifications from the kernel through netlink socket, and generate logs related to interfaces, neighbor cache (ARP,NDP), IP address (IPv4,IPv6), routing, FIB rules, traffic control.

Usage:

nield [-vh46inarft] [-p lock_file] [-s buffer_size] [-l log_file] [-L syslog_facility] [-d debug_file]

Options:

Standard options:

    -v     Displays the version and exit.

    -h     Displays the usage and exit.

    -p lock_file
           Specifies the lock file to use. Default is "/var/run/nield.pid", if not specified.

    -s buffer_size
           Specifies the maximum socket receive buffer in bytes.

Logging options:
    It uses the log file "/var/log/nield.log", if neither "-l" nor "-L" specified.

    -l log_file
           Specifies the log file to use.

    -L syslog_facility
           Specifies the facility to use logging events via syslog.

  The standard syslog facilities are as follows:
     auth, authpriv, cron, daemon, ftp, kern, lpr, mail, mark, news, security, syslog,
     user, uucp, local0, local1, local2, local3, local4, local5, local6, local7

    -d debug_file
           Specifies the debug file to use.

Event options:
    All events are received, if any event option not specified.

    -4     Logging events related to IPv4.

    -6     Logging events related to IPv6.

    -i     Logging events related to interfaces.

    -n     Logging events related to neigbour cache(ARP, NDP).

    -a     Logging events related to IP address.

    -r     Logging events related to routing.

    -f     Logging events related to fib rules.

    -t     Logging events related to traffic control.


