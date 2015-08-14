Memoryze - Memory Forensics Tool



Memoryze is a free memory forensic software that helps incident responders find evil in live memory. It can acquire and/or analyze memory images and on live systems can include the paging file in its analysis. Memoryze is a free memory forensic software that helps incident responders find evil in live memory. It can acquire and/or analyze memory images and on live systems can include the paging file in its analysis.

Memoryze can:

Image the full range of system memory (no reliance on API calls).

Image a process' entire address space to disk, including a process' loaded DLLs, EXEs, heaps and stacks.

Image a specified driver or all drivers loaded in memory to disk.

Enumerate all running processes (including those hidden by rootkits), including:

Report all open handles in a process (including all files, registry keys, etc.)



List the virtual address space of a given process including all loaded DLLs and all allocated portions of the heap and stack



List all network sockets that the process has open, including any hidden by rootkits.



Specify the functions imported and exported by the EXE and DLLs.



Hash the EXE and DLLs in the process address space (MD5, SHA1, SHA256. This is disk based).



Verify the digital signatures of the EXEs and DLLs (disk-based).



Output all strings in memory on a per-process basis.

Identify all drivers loaded in memory, including those hidden by rootkits. For each driver, Memoryze can:

Specify the functions the driver imports and exports.



Hash the driver (MD5, SHA1, and SHA256. disk-based).



Verify the digital signature of the driver (disk-based).



Output all strings in memory on a per driver basis.

Report device and driver layering, which can be used to intercept network packets, keystrokes and file activity.

Identify all loaded kernel modules by walking a linked list. Identify hooks (often used by rootkits) in system call table, the interrupt descriptor tables (IDTs) and driver function tables.





Memoryze for the Mac can:

Image the full range of system memory

Acquire individual process memory regions

Enumerate all running processes (including those hidden by rootkits).

For each process Memoryze for the Mac can:

Report all open file handles in a process (including all files, sockets, pipes, etc)



List the virtual address space of a process including:



loaded libraries





allocated portions of heap and execution stack





network connections





all loaded kernel extensions, including those hidden by rootkits





system call table and mach trap table





all running mach tasks





ASLR support





It can perform all these functions on live system memory or memory image files – whether they were acquired by Memoryze or other memory acquisition tools.



