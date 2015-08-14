IgorWare Hasher - Tool For Verifying The Integrity Of Downloaded Files

Features:

Supports hash verification files (*.sha, *.md5, *.sfv) compatible with Total Commander and Free Commander

Automatically loads verification files when found

Supports UTF8 verification files

Option to use upper-case or lower-case hash values

Option to add hasher in files context menu in windows explorer (not portable)

UNICODE support

High DPI Awareness

Supports file drag and drop

Progress bar to monitor the hash operation (with progress bar in taskbar)

Both 64bit (x64) and 32bit (x86) versions available

Freeware (unlimited for private and commercial use)

Portable (no installation needed)





How To Use IgorWare Hasher

First, download IgorWare Hasher on your computer. Extract the rar file and then run the hasher.exe file.



You will see a window as shown below.









As you can see in the above image, there are two tabs: "File" and "Text".





If you want to verify a downloaded file, click on the "Browse" button under the file tab, and then select the file. Then paste the verification data (hash) in the appropriate field(s). Then click on the "Calculate" button.



If the file is good, the program will display a message saying that the hash is verified (see the below image).

IgorWare Hasher is a simple tool that allows you to verify the integrity of the downloaded files by comparing the SHA-1, MD5, or CRC32 hashes.It is also capable of generating hashes for text.