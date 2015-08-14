IgorWare Hasher - Tool For Verifying The Integrity Of Downloaded Files
IgorWare Hasher is a simple tool that allows you to verify the integrity of the downloaded files by comparing the SHA-1, MD5, or CRC32 hashes.
It is also capable of generating hashes for text.
Features:
- Supports hash verification files (*.sha, *.md5, *.sfv) compatible with Total Commander and Free Commander
- Automatically loads verification files when found
- Supports UTF8 verification files
- Option to use upper-case or lower-case hash values
- Option to add hasher in files context menu in windows explorer (not portable)
- UNICODE support
- High DPI Awareness
- Supports file drag and drop
- Progress bar to monitor the hash operation (with progress bar in taskbar)
- Both 64bit (x64) and 32bit (x86) versions available
- Freeware (unlimited for private and commercial use)
- Portable (no installation needed)
How To Use IgorWare Hasher
First, download IgorWare Hasher on your computer. Extract the rar file and then run the hasher.exe file.
[Download link is at the end of the article]
You will see a window as shown below.
As you can see in the above image, there are two tabs: "File" and "Text".
If you want to verify a downloaded file, click on the "Browse" button under the file tab, and then select the file. Then paste the verification data (hash) in the appropriate field(s). Then click on the "Calculate" button.
If the file is good, the program will display a message saying that the hash is verified (see the below image).
If the file is good, the program will display a message saying that the hash is verified (see the below image).
You can also use verification files (*.sha, *.md5, *.sfv) instead of the hashes.
If you want to generate hashes for a particular text, first select the "Text" tab.
Then enter the text, and then configure the Hash Result. Then click on the "Calculate" button.
The hash for the text will show up in the "Hash Result" section.
You might also like:
Post a Comment