Hasher - Tool For Creating & Comparing Hashes

Hasher is a python script that allows you to generate a hash in a hashing algorithm that you choose, with a cleartext string of your choice, all locally on your machine.

It also lets you compare a cleartext string with a hashed value to determine if they match, again, all locally on your machine.





It is not designed to be a password/hash cracking program. It's designed for creating hashes, or comparing passwords and hashes locally, not for cracking passwords.

md5

sha1

sha256

sha512

ntlm

msdcc

msdcc2

md5_crypt

sha1_crypt

sha256_crypt

sha512_crypt

MSSQL2000

MSSQL2005

MySQL v3.2.3

MySQL v4.1

Oracle 10G

Oracle 11G

Postgres_md5

Usage:

Hasher.py [-h] [-list] [-G Plaintext String] [-C Plaintext String] [-type HASH_TYPE] [-hash HASH] [-rounds 5000] [-salt SALT] [-username USERNAME] Create or Verify hashes with plaintext strings. optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -list List all supported hash algorithms -G Plaintext String Generate a hash from the provided string. -C Plaintext String Compare provided plaintext with a hash -type HASH_TYPE The hashing algorithm you want to use -hash HASH Hash used for comparison -rounds 5000 Number of rounds to hash your plaintext string -salt SALT Salt used for hashing -username USERNAME Only required for select hash types

