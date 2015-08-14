Hasher - Tool For Creating & Comparing Hashes
Hasher is a python script that allows you to generate a hash in a hashing algorithm that you choose, with a cleartext string of your choice, all locally on your machine.
It also lets you compare a cleartext string with a hashed value to determine if they match, again, all locally on your machine.
It is not designed to be a password/hash cracking program. It's designed for creating hashes, or comparing passwords and hashes locally, not for cracking passwords.
It supports the following hashing algorithms:
- md5
- sha1
- sha256
- sha512
- ntlm
- msdcc
- msdcc2
- md5_crypt
- sha1_crypt
- sha256_crypt
- sha512_crypt
- MSSQL2000
- MSSQL2005
- MySQL v3.2.3
- MySQL v4.1
- Oracle 10G
- Oracle 11G
- Postgres_md5
Usage:
Hasher.py [-h] [-list] [-G Plaintext String] [-C Plaintext String] [-type HASH_TYPE] [-hash HASH] [-rounds 5000] [-salt SALT] [-username USERNAME] Create or Verify hashes with plaintext strings. optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -list List all supported hash algorithms -G Plaintext String Generate a hash from the provided string. -C Plaintext String Compare provided plaintext with a hash -type HASH_TYPE The hashing algorithm you want to use -hash HASH Hash used for comparison -rounds 5000 Number of rounds to hash your plaintext string -salt SALT Salt used for hashing -username USERNAME Only required for select hash types
