GoldenEye - Denial of Service (DoS) Attack Tool

GoldenEye is a Python-based HTTP DoS (Denial of Service) test tool.

You can use this tool to launch DoS attacks against websites.





This tool is a dos tool that is meant to put heavy load on HTTP servers in order to bring them to their knees by exhausting the resource pool.





Attack Vector exploited: HTTP Keep-Alive + NoCache

USAGE:

./goldeneye.py <url> [OPTIONS]

OPTIONS:

-u, --useragents File with user-agents to use (default: randomly generated) -w, --workers Number of concurrent workers (default: 10) -s, --sockets Number of concurrent sockets (default: 500) -m, --method HTTP Method to use 'get' or 'post' or 'random' (default: get) -n, --nosslcheck Do not verify SSL Certificate (default: True) -d, --debug Enable Debug Mode [more verbose output] (default: False) -h, --help Shows this help