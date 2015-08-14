DirBuster - File & Directory Brute Forcing Tool
DirBuster is a multi threaded java application designed to brute force directories and files names on web/application servers.
It comes with a total of 9 different lists (generated based on the file and directory names that are actually used by developers on internet sites), this makes DirBuster extremely effective at finding hidden files and directories.
And, it also has the option to perform a pure bruteforce, which leaves the hidden directories and files nowhere to hide.
Features:
- Multi threaded has been recorded at over 6000 requests/sec
- Works over both HTTP and HTTPS
- Scan for both directory and files
- Will recursively scan deeper into directories it finds
- Able to perform a list based or pure brute force scan
- DirBuster can be started on any directory
- Custom HTTP headers can be added
- Proxy support
- Auto switching between HEAD and GET requests
- Content analysis mode when failed attempts come back as 200
- Custom file extensions can be used
- Performance can be adjusted while the program is running
- Supports Basic, Digest and NTLM auth
- Command line * GUI interface
