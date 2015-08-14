Wireless Attack Toolkit - A Push-button Wireless Hacking & Man-In-The-Middle Attack Toolkit

Limpet Mine Mode: Poisons a network with ettercap + runs MITM Attacks Passive Wireless Mode: Free Wifi anyone? Agressive Wireless Mode: Become every access point with hostapd-karma

Once the WAT becomes the gateway, it fires up an MITM DNS server, Metasploit, BEEF, and an injection proxy server for HTTP which injects the BEEF hook. From there, you log into the beef console and start popping shell.