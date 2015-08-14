Wireless Attack Toolkit - A Push-button Wireless Hacking & Man-In-The-Middle Attack Toolkit
Wireless Attack Toolkit (WAT) is a collection of pre-configured or automatically-configured tools that automate and ease the process of creating robust Man-in-the-middle attacks. The toolkit allows you to easily select between several attack modes and is specifically designed to be easily extendable with custom payloads, tools, and attacks.
- Custom regex-based DNS Server
- Aircrack-ng suite
- Browser Exploitation Framework (Preconfigured for Metasploit)
- Metasploit
- Python-based Transparent Injection Proxy
Attack Overview:
Limpet Mine Mode: Poisons a network with ettercap + runs MITM Attacks Passive Wireless Mode: Free Wifi anyone? Agressive Wireless Mode: Become every access point with hostapd-karmaOnce the WAT becomes the gateway, it fires up an MITM DNS server, Metasploit, BEEF, and an injection proxy server for HTTP which injects the BEEF hook. From there, you log into the beef console and start popping shell.
You might also like:
- Chrome Autofill Viewer - Tool For Viewing, Recovering, and Deleting Autocomplete Data From Google Chrome
Post a Comment