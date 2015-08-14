Wireless Attack Toolkit - A Push-button Wireless Hacking & Man-In-The-Middle Attack Toolkit

Wireless Attack Toolkit

Wireless Attack Toolkit (WAT) is a collection of pre-configured or automatically-configured tools that automate and ease the process of creating robust Man-in-the-middle attacks. The toolkit allows you to easily select between several attack modes and is specifically designed to be easily extendable with custom payloads, tools, and attacks.

Some of the tools included in the kit are:
  • Custom regex-based DNS Server
  • Aircrack-ng suite
  • Browser Exploitation Framework (Preconfigured for Metasploit)
  • Metasploit
  • Python-based Transparent Injection Proxy

Attack Overview:

Limpet Mine Mode:
    Poisons a network with ettercap + runs MITM Attacks

Passive Wireless Mode:
    Free Wifi anyone?

Agressive Wireless Mode:
    Become every access point with hostapd-karma
Once the WAT becomes the gateway, it fires up an MITM DNS server, Metasploit, BEEF, and an injection proxy server for HTTP which injects the BEEF hook. From there, you log into the beef console and start popping shell.


Download WAT

