Umap - The USB Host Security Assessment Tool



Umap is a python based tool that allows you to test the security of USB host implementations (ie, something you plug a USB device into, like a PC or a tablet).



Its primary function at the moment is a fuzzer with test cases based on a combination of data from standards documentation and the author's experience of where USB bugs are commonly found.





Umap requires a Facedancer board to enable devices to be virtualised in Python and presented to the target host. The firmware and basic Facedancer demo software can be downloaded here:

HOW TO RUN UMAP

Umap is written in Python so to run it just type:

$ sudo python3 umap.py