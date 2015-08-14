ThreatFactor NSIA - An Open Source Website Scanner

ThreatFactor NSIA is an open source website scanner that monitors websites in real-time in order to detect defacements, compliance violations, exploits, sensitive information disclosure and other issues. ThreatFactor detects issues remotely and therefore requires no software to install, does not introduce any latency and will not interrupt business operations. At it's core, ThreatFactor uses an advanced analysis engine that is capable of detecting a wide variety of issues and can be modified with custom signatures.