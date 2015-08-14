SQL Injection Test Environment - A Collection Of Web Pages Vulnerable To SQL Injection

SQL Injection Test Environment

A collection of web pages vulnerable to SQL injection flaws and more:
  • conf/ - operating system configuration files used by deployment.sh.
  • dbs/ - standalone databases for some database management systems (e.g. Microsoft Access).
  • libs/ - web API libraries to connect to the database management system, perform the provided statement and return its output.
  • schema/ - SQL used to create the test database, a test table and populate it with test entries.
  • Other directories - vulnerable pages for each database management system.
  • deployment.sh - A bash script to deploy from scratch a fully-fledged Linux (Debian or Ubuntu) machine with all the relevant database management systems installed and configured, ready to be targeted.

