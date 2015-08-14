pyClamd - Using Clamav with Python



pyClamd is a Python interface to Clamd (ClamAV antivirus daemon). By using pyClamd, you can add virus detection capabilities to your Python software in an efficient and easy way.





Instead of pyClamav which uses libclamav, pyClamd may be used by a closed source product.





Installation

Note: You need to have clamav with clamd installed. You also need to have python installed. Clamd should be accessible either by network or by Unix socket.





Install from PIP:

Installing pyClamd is just as simple as:

pip install pyclamd





Manual installation:

You just have to copy pyclamd.py in your site-packages directory (for example: /usr/lib/python2.3/site-packages/).

python setup.py install



