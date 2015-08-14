PDFMiner - Python PDF Parser and Analyzer

PDFMiner is an open source tool for extracting information from PDF documents. Unlike other PDF-related tools, it focuses entirely on getting and analyzing text data.

It allows you to obtain the exact location of text on a page, as well as other information such as fonts or lines. It includes a PDF converter that can transform PDF files into other text formats (such as HTML). It has an extensible PDF parser that can be used for other purposes than text analysis.





Features:

Basic encryption (RC4) support.

CJK languages and vertical writing scripts support.

Outline (TOC) extraction.

PDF to HTML conversion (with a sample converter web app).

PDF-1.7 specification support. (well, almost)

Parse, analyze, and convert PDF documents.

Reconstruct the original layout by grouping text chunks.

Tagged contents extraction.

Various font types (Type1, TrueType, Type3, and CID) support.

Written entirely in Python. (for version 2.4 or newer)