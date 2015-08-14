NetStalker - Rule-Based Network Traffic Monitoring & Filtering Tool

NetStalker is a free software that allows you to detect all connections on your computer, both authorized and unauthorized. It is also capable of alerting the user for every new connection.

[Download links are at the end of the article]

It is actually a network traffic monitoring software that provides rule-based Internet monitoring and filtering.NetStalker works on both 32-bit and 64-bit editions of Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10.First, download NetStalker onto your computer. Then install the program, or run the Netstalker programThen launch the program. You will see a window as shown below.As you can see in the above image, all the processes are displayed under the activity tab. This is because the program is designed to automatically scan and monitor all services and processes running on a PC as soon as you launch it.If the NetStalker detect any process that is trying to access the internet, a window will pop up so you will be able to quit the process and destroy it, or to allow the process to access the internet (default setting).To define the rules, go to the Policy tab. To add new rules, use the "" option (pressor right-click and select "").You will get some pre-configured policies in order to help you get started. They can also be modified later.To access those pre-configured policies, go toThen select any one of thefiles, then click on "".Here is one of the pre-configured policy ():NetStalker also allows you to change modes of the application, you can allow, filter or block the traffic.