Lynis - Security Auditing Tool For Unix/Linux Systems
Lynis is a light-weight, open source security auditing tool. Used by system administrators, security professionals, and auditors, to evaluate the security defenses of their Linux and UNIX-based systems. It runs on the host itself, so it performs more extensive security scans than vulnerability scanners.
Lynis runs on almost all UNIX-based systems and versions, including:
- AIX
- FreeBSD
- HP-UX
- Linux
- macOS
- NetBSD
- OpenBSD
- Solaris
and others...
It even runs on systems like the Raspberry Pi, or QNAP storage devices.
Lynis performs hundreds of individual tests to determine the security state of the system. This is what happens during a scan with Lynis:
- Determine operating system
- Search for available tools and utilities
- Check for Lynis update
- Run tests from enabled plugins
- Run security tests per category
- Report status of security scan
