Lynis - Security Auditing Tool For Unix/Linux Systems



Lynis is a light-weight, open source security auditing tool. Used by system administrators, security professionals, and auditors, to evaluate the security defenses of their Linux and UNIX-based systems. It runs on the host itself, so it performs more extensive security scans than vulnerability scanners.

Lynis runs on almost all UNIX-based systems and versions, including:

AIX

FreeBSD

HP-UX

Linux

macOS

NetBSD

OpenBSD

Solaris

and others...





It even runs on systems like the Raspberry Pi, or QNAP storage devices.





Lynis performs hundreds of individual tests to determine the security state of the system. This is what happens during a scan with Lynis: