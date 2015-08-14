ike-scan - Tool For Discovering, Fingerprinting, & Testing IPsec VPN Systems
ike-scan is a command-line tool for discovering, fingerprinting, and testing IPsec VPN systems. It constructs and sends IKE Phase-1 packets to the specified hosts, and displays any responses that are received.
It allows you to:
- Send IKE packets to any number of destination hosts, using a configurable output bandwidth or packet rate. (This is useful for VPN detection, when you may need to scan large address spaces.)
- Construct the outgoing IKE packet in a flexible way. (This includes IKE packets which do not comply with the RFC requirements.)
- Decode and display any returned packets.
- Crack aggressive mode pre-shared keys. (You can use ike-scan to obtain the PSK hash data, and then use psk-crack to obtain the key.)
If you want to know how to use this tool, read the following:
You might also like:
Post a Comment