ike-scan - Tool For Discovering, Fingerprinting, & Testing IPsec VPN Systems

11:25 PM , , , ,

ike-scan is a command-line tool for discovering, fingerprinting, and testing IPsec VPN systems. It constructs and sends IKE Phase-1 packets to the specified hosts, and displays any responses that are received.

It allows you to:
  • Send IKE packets to any number of destination hosts, using a configurable output bandwidth or packet rate. (This is useful for VPN detection, when you may need to scan large address spaces.)
  • Construct the outgoing IKE packet in a flexible way. (This includes IKE packets which do not comply with the RFC requirements.)
  • Decode and display any returned packets.
  • Crack aggressive mode pre-shared keys. (You can use ike-scan to obtain the PSK hash data, and then use psk-crack to obtain the key.)
ike-scan works on Windows, Linux and most Unix systems.

If you want to know how to use this tool, read the following:

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.