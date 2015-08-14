ike-scan - Tool For Discovering, Fingerprinting, & Testing IPsec VPN Systems



ike-scan is a command-line tool for discovering, fingerprinting, and testing IPsec VPN systems. It constructs and sends IKE Phase-1 packets to the specified hosts, and displays any responses that are received.

It allows you to:

Send IKE packets to any number of destination hosts, using a configurable output bandwidth or packet rate. (This is useful for VPN detection, when you may need to scan large address spaces.)

Construct the outgoing IKE packet in a flexible way. (This includes IKE packets which do not comply with the RFC requirements.)

Decode and display any returned packets.

Crack aggressive mode pre-shared keys. (You can use ike-scan to obtain the PSK hash data, and then use psk-crack to obtain the key.)

ike-scan works on Windows, Linux and most Unix systems.





If you want to know how to use this tool, read the following: