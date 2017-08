FS-NyarL - Network Takeover & Forensic Analysis Tool

Features:

Interactive Console

Real Time Passwords Found

Real Time Hosts Enumeration

Tuned Injections & Client Side Attacks

ARP Poisoning & SSL Hijacking

Automated HTTP Report Generator

ATTACKS IMPLEMENTED:

MITM (Arp Poisoning)

Sniffing (With & Without Arp Poisoning)

SSL Hijacking

HTTP Session Hijacking (Take & Use Session Cookies)

Client Browser Takeover (with Filter Injection in data stream)

Browser AutoPwn (with Filter Injection in data steam)

Evil Java Applet (with Filter Injection in data stream)

DNS Spoofing

Port Scanning

POST ATTACKS DATA OBTAINED:

Passwords extracted from data stream

Pcap file with whole data stream for deep analysis

Session flows extracted from data stream (Xplico & Chaosreader)

Files extracted from data stream

Hosts enumeration (IP,MAC,OS)

URLs extracted from data stream

Cookies extracted from data stream

Images extracted from data stream

List of HTTP files downloaded extracted from URLs

DEPENDENCIES (aka USED TOOLS):

Chaosreader (already in bin folder)

Xplico

Ettercap

Arpspoof

Arp-scan

Mitmproxy

Nmap

Tcpdump

Beef

SET

Metasploit

Dsniff

Macchanger

Hamster

Ferret

P0f

Foremost

SSLStrip

STATUS

COMMANDS



MITM ATTACK & DEEP ANALYSIS

sudo ./FS-NyarL -m 1 -g 192.168.1.1 -h ANY -v

FS-NyarL is a tool that allows you to perform network takeover and forensic analysis.