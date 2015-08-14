FruityWiFi - Wireless Network Auditing Tool



FruityWiFi is an open source tool to audit wireless networks. It allows you to deploy advanced attacks by directly using the web interface or by sending messages to it.

Initially the application was created to be used with the Raspberry-Pi, but it can be installed on any Debian based system.









The latest version of FruityWiFi has (v2.0) has many upgrades. A new interface, new modules, Realtek chipsets support, Mobile Broadband (3G/4G) support, a new control panel, and more.









Install x86/x64 Version: You need Debian (or based) installed (or a Live CD version) to use this script.

Download FruityWifi.

Unzip the file and run install-FruityWifi.sh (This script will install all the dependencies and setups)

Done. Go to http://localhost:8000 (for http)

Go to https://localhost:8443 (for https)

user: admin

pass: admin Go to(for http)Go to(for https)





