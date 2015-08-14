FruityWiFi - Wireless Network Auditing Tool

FruityWiFi WiFi Network Auditing Tool

FruityWiFi is an open source tool to audit wireless networks. It allows you to deploy advanced attacks by directly using the web interface or by sending messages to it.

Initially the application was created to be used with the Raspberry-Pi, but it can be installed on any Debian based system.


The latest version of FruityWiFi has (v2.0) has many upgrades. A new interface, new modules, Realtek chipsets support, Mobile Broadband (3G/4G) support, a new control panel, and more.


Install 

x86/x64 Version:

  • You need Debian (or based) installed (or a Live CD version) to use this script.
  • Download FruityWifi.
  • Unzip the file and run install-FruityWifi.sh (This script will install all the dependencies and setups)
  • Done.
    Go to http://localhost:8000 (for http)
      Go to https://localhost:8443 (for https)
        user: admin
          pass: admin 


          Kali Linux Version:

          FruityWifi is now part of Kali Linux repositories.
          • apt-get install fruitywifi
          • /etc/init.d/fruitywifi start
          • /etc/init.d/php5-fpm start
          Go to http://localhost:8000 (for http)

          Go to https://localhost:8443 (for https)

          user: admin
          pass: admin

          Installing the FruityWiFi will install all modules. If you want to install only some modules, you can install fruitywifi-core first and then each module, for example fruitywifi-module-dnsspoof.


          ARM version (Raspberry Pi):

          • You need a Raspbian, Pwnpi or Kali Linux version to use this script.
          • Download FruityWifi.
          • Unzip the file and run install-FruityWifi.sh (This script will install all the dependencies and setups)
          • Done.
          Go to http://localhost:8000 (for http)

          Go to https://localhost:8443 (for https)

          user: admin
          pass: admin



          Download FruityWiFi

