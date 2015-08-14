FruityWiFi - Wireless Network Auditing Tool
FruityWiFi is an open source tool to audit wireless networks. It allows you to deploy advanced attacks by directly using the web interface or by sending messages to it.
Initially the application was created to be used with the Raspberry-Pi, but it can be installed on any Debian based system.
The latest version of FruityWiFi has (v2.0) has many upgrades. A new interface, new modules, Realtek chipsets support, Mobile Broadband (3G/4G) support, a new control panel, and more.
Install
x86/x64 Version:
- You need Debian (or based) installed (or a Live CD version) to use this script.
- Download FruityWifi.
- Unzip the file and run install-FruityWifi.sh (This script will install all the dependencies and setups)
- Done.
Kali Linux Version:
FruityWifi is now part of Kali Linux repositories.
Go to https://localhost:8443 (for https)
user: admin
pass: admin
Installing the FruityWiFi will install all modules. If you want to install only some modules, you can install fruitywifi-core first and then each module, for example fruitywifi-module-dnsspoof.
- apt-get install fruitywifi
- /etc/init.d/fruitywifi start
- /etc/init.d/php5-fpm start
ARM version (Raspberry Pi):
- You need a Raspbian, Pwnpi or Kali Linux version to use this script.
- Download FruityWifi.
- Unzip the file and run install-FruityWifi.sh (This script will install all the dependencies and setups)
- Done.
Go to https://localhost:8443 (for https)
user: admin
pass: admin
