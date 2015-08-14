FoxOne - Server Reconnaissance Scanner

3:48 AM , ,
FoxOne Free OSINT Tool Server Reconnaissance Scanner

FoxOne is an open source intelligence tool (OSINT), described by the author (th3j35t3r) as a Non-Invasive and Non-Detectable Server Reconnaissance Scanner.

Bypassing API limitations and currently detecting 6500+ vulnerable server paths/files – without ever touching the target server. Very good for getting hold of intel on a given domain (example.com). The intel gained serves both as actionable in the sense that it could be directly used to help root a box, while at the same time giving a good overview of stuff that's present on the box and where it is within the directory structure.

FoxOne Scanner creates a report and dumps it on your Desktop.

Features:

  • Anti False-Positive Measures
  • Bot Stealth Measures
  • Modular Framework for easy importing of new modules.

Requirements:

  • MySQL Server
  • PHP5
  • PHP-GD Library
  • PHP-MySQL
  • Festival (text to speech)

Installation:

  1. Create a MySQL database anywhere (localhost is fine).
  2. Import "foxone.sql" into the database you just created.
  3. Edit "foxone" adding the details of the database you just setup.


Download FoxOne


Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.