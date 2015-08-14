FoxOne - Server Reconnaissance Scanner



FoxOne is an open source intelligence tool (OSINT), described by the author ( th3j35t3r ) as a Non-Invasive and Non-Detectable Server Reconnaissance Scanner.

Bypassing API limitations and currently detecting 6500+ vulnerable server paths/files – without ever touching the target server. Very good for getting hold of intel on a given domain (example.com). The intel gained serves both as actionable in the sense that it could be directly used to help root a box, while at the same time giving a good overview of stuff that's present on the box and where it is within the directory structure.

Features:

Anti False-Positive Measures

Bot Stealth Measures

Modular Framework for easy importing of new modules.

Requirements:

MySQL Server

PHP5

PHP-GD Library

PHP-MySQL

Festival (text to speech)

Installation:

Create a MySQL database anywhere (localhost is fine). Import "foxone.sql" into the database you just created. Edit "foxone" adding the details of the database you just setup.

FoxOne Scanner creates a report and dumps it on your Desktop.