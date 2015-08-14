FoxOne - Server Reconnaissance Scanner
FoxOne is an open source intelligence tool (OSINT), described by the author (th3j35t3r) as a Non-Invasive and Non-Detectable Server Reconnaissance Scanner.
Bypassing API limitations and currently detecting 6500+ vulnerable server paths/files – without ever touching the target server. Very good for getting hold of intel on a given domain (example.com). The intel gained serves both as actionable in the sense that it could be directly used to help root a box, while at the same time giving a good overview of stuff that's present on the box and where it is within the directory structure.
FoxOne Scanner creates a report and dumps it on your Desktop.
Features:
- Anti False-Positive Measures
- Bot Stealth Measures
- Modular Framework for easy importing of new modules.
Requirements:
- MySQL Server
- PHP5
- PHP-GD Library
- PHP-MySQL
- Festival (text to speech)
Installation:
- Create a MySQL database anywhere (localhost is fine).
- Import "foxone.sql" into the database you just created.
- Edit "foxone" adding the details of the database you just setup.
