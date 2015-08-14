CSRFTester - Cross-Site Request Forgery Vulnerability Tester
CSRFTester is an open-source tool for testing CSRF (Cross-Site Request Forgery) vulnerability in websites.
If you don't know anything about CSRF, read the following article:
CSRFTester allows you to record a web site transaction and then replay that transaction at a later time in order to prove whether an external attacker could cause the same transaction to successfully execute as part of a CSRF attack.
You might also like:
- Browser Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Website Login Details Stored By Popular Web Browsers
Post a Comment