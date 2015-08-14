Capstone - Multi-Platform Disassembly Framework

Capstone Tool

Capstone is an open source lightweight multi-platform, multi-architecture disassembly framework.

Features:

  • Multi-architectures: Arm, Arm64 (Armv8), M68K, Mips, PowerPC, Sparc, SystemZ, TMS320C64X, XCore & X86 (include X86_64).
  • Clean/simple/lightweight/intuitive architecture-neutral API.
  • Provide details on disassembled instruction (called "decomposer" by some others).
  • Provide some semantics of the disassembled instruction, such as list of implicit registers read & written.
  • Implemented in pure C language, with bindings for Clojure, F#, Common Lisp, Visual Basic, PHP, PowerShell, Haskell, Perl, Python, Ruby, C#, NodeJS, Java, GO, C++, OCaml, Lua, Rust, Delphi, Free Pascal & Vala available.
  • Native support for Windows & *nix (with Mac OSX, iOS, Android, Linux, *BSD & Solaris confirmed).
  • Thread-safe by design.
  • Special support for embedding into firmware or OS kernel.
  • High performance & suitable for malware analysis (capable of handling various X86 malware tricks).
  • Distributed under the open source BSD license.


