Cansina - Web Content Discovery Tool
Cansina is a web content discovery application.
Web applications don't publish all their resources or public links, so the only way to discover these resources is by requesting for them and checking the response.
Cansina's duty is to help you in making requests and filtering the responses to tell apart if it is an existing resource or just an annoying or disguised 404.
Other kinds of useful responses (401, 403, ...) are also processed in a similar fashion.
The responses are kept in an SQLite database for later process or viewing.
You can stop and resume a task by Ctrl-C; a resume file will then be generated for you.
Features
- Multithreading
- HTTP / HTTPS
- Proxy support
- Data persistence
- Basic Authentication
- Resume Capability
Dependencies
PayloadsCansina does not come with the list but there are some neat projects to supply this:
Usage
Simple case:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filenameWill make GET requests using 4 threads by default
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -b 404,400,500Selected codes will be skipped
Adding a .php extension to every record in payload:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -e phpMake all payload entries end with an extension
Adding a list of extensions:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -e php,asp,aspxSame as above but will repeat every request for every extension provided
Inspecting content:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -c look_for_this_textCansina will report to screen if the content is detected in response
Filtering by content:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -d look_for_this_textIf the content is not found it will be processed as a 404 Not Found page
Autodiscriminator:
ansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -DFirst, Cansina will try to make and remember a 404 response and will skip similar responses
Replacing:
cansina.py -u target_url/*_this/ -p payload_filenameSimple string replacing. Useful when a URL pattern is observable
Size filtering:
cansina.py -u target_url -s 1495 -p payload_filenameIf you don't want a response and know its size is fixed this could help skipping all those responses
Uppercase all requests:
cansina.py -u target_url -U -p payload_filenameJust make every payload UPPERCASE
Threading:
cansina.py -u target_url -t8 -p payload_filenameSet the threading level. 4 by default.
Change GET -> HEAD requests:
cansina.py -u target_url -H -p payload_filenameMake requests using HEAD HTTP method. Be aware size and content filtering won't work
Delay between requests:
cansina.py -u target_url -T 1.25 -p payload_filenameSet a delay between requests. Time is set in float format. E.g: 1.25 seconds
User agent:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -a user_agentSet an alternative User-Agent string
Proxy requests:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -Phttp://127.0.0.1:8080Simple HTTP proxy
Basic authentication:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -Auser:passwordManages basic authentication
Resume session:
cansina.py -r resume_fileResume last interrupted session with all options and payload with former line-number
Parse robots.txt:
cansina.py -RCansina will parse the robots.txt file and use it as a payload if it exists
