Cansina - Web Content Discovery Tool

Cansina is a web content discovery application.

Web applications don't publish all their resources or public links, so the only way to discover these resources is by requesting for them and checking the response.

Cansina's duty is to help you in making requests and filtering the responses to tell apart if it is an existing resource or just an annoying or disguised 404.

Other kinds of useful responses (401, 403, ...) are also processed in a similar fashion.

The responses are kept in an SQLite database for later process or viewing.

You can stop and resume a task by Ctrl-C; a resume file will then be generated for you.

Features

  • Multithreading
  • HTTP / HTTPS
  • Proxy support
  • Data persistence
  • Basic Authentication
  • Resume Capability


Dependencies



Payloads

Cansina does not come with the list but there are some neat projects to supply this:


Usage

Simple case:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename
Will make GET requests using 4 threads by default

Banning HTTP response codes to output:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -b 404,400,500
Selected codes will be skipped

Adding a .php extension to every record in payload:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -e php
Make all payload entries end with an extension

Adding a list of extensions:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -e php,asp,aspx
Same as above but will repeat every request for every extension provided

Inspecting content:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -c look_for_this_text
Cansina will report to screen if the content is detected in response

 Filtering by content:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -d look_for_this_text
If the content is not found it will be processed as a 404 Not Found page

Autodiscriminator:
ansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -D
First, Cansina will try to make and remember a 404 response and will skip similar responses

Replacing:
cansina.py -u target_url/*_this/ -p payload_filename
Simple string replacing. Useful when a URL pattern is observable

Size filtering:
cansina.py -u target_url -s 1495 -p payload_filename
If you don't want a response and know its size is fixed this could help skipping all those responses

Uppercase all requests:
cansina.py -u target_url -U -p payload_filename
Just make every payload UPPERCASE

Threading:
cansina.py -u target_url -t8 -p payload_filename
Set the threading level. 4 by default.

Change GET -> HEAD requests:
cansina.py -u target_url -H -p payload_filename
Make requests using HEAD HTTP method. Be aware size and content filtering won't work

Delay between requests:
cansina.py -u target_url -T 1.25 -p payload_filename
Set a delay between requests. Time is set in float format. E.g: 1.25 seconds

User agent:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -a user_agent
Set an alternative User-Agent string

 Proxy requests:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -Phttp://127.0.0.1:8080
Simple HTTP proxy

 Basic authentication:
cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -Auser:password
Manages basic authentication

Resume session:
cansina.py -r resume_file
Resume last interrupted session with all options and payload with former line-number

 Parse robots.txt:
cansina.py -R
Cansina will parse the robots.txt file and use it as a payload if it exists



