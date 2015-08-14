Cansina - Web Content Discovery Tool





Web applications don't publish all their resources or public links, so the only way to discover these resources is by requesting for them and checking the response.





Cansina's duty is to help you in making requests and filtering the responses to tell apart if it is an existing resource or just an annoying or disguised 404.





Other kinds of useful responses (401, 403, ...) are also processed in a similar fashion.





The responses are kept in an SQLite database for later process or viewing.





You can stop and resume a task by Ctrl-C; a resume file will then be generated for you.













Features

Multithreading

HTTP / HTTPS

Proxy support

Data persistence

Basic Authentication

Resume Capability





Dependencies Requests

Payloads

Usage

Simple case:

cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename Will make GET requests using 4 threads by default



Banning HTTP response codes to output: Will make GET requests using 4 threads by default

cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -b 404,400,500 Selected codes will be skipped



Adding a .php extension to every record in payload:

cansina.py -u target_url -p payload_filename -e php Make all payload entries end with an extension Selected codes will be skippedMake all payload entries end with an extension

Cansina is a web content discovery application.Cansina does not come with the list but there are some neat projects to supply this: